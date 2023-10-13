N.H. man pleads guilty to making threatening call to U.S. House member

Allan Poller, 24, was a Keene State College student when he was accused of calling the office of a U.S. House member in March and leaving a message with his name and phone number saying, “If you keep on coming for the gays, we’re gonna strike back,” and “We will kill you if that’s what it takes.” The representative was not identified, but CBS news has reported that it was Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida

According to CBS News, prosecutors alleged Poller also said on the message to Gaetz, “I will take a bullet to your f****** head if you f*** with my rights anymore. And then if you want to keep going down that path, you know who’s next.”

A U.S. Capitol Police Officer determined Poller was a student at Keene State College and law enforcement officials there contacted him, CBS news reported, citing a criminal complaint filed earlier this year. Poller allegedly admitted he had left the message and told investigators he did not actually own a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young said Thursday the man pleaded guilty to using interstate commerce to transmit a threat of injury. He told authorities he had been drinking and left the message after becoming angry while watching TikTok videos.

He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 18.