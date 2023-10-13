‘Our traditions seek peace’: Faith leaders shepherd their congregations after horrors in Mideast

Imam Taalib J. Mahdee of Masjid Al-Qur’an mosque in Dorchester stressed that “the main element of all of our traditions is to seek peace,” and underscored the importance of a message of unity, and returning to the role faith has long played in advocating for equal rights for all people.

For many people, and particularly for Jews and Muslims, the difficultly and disagreement about how to discuss the violence unfolding in the Middle East is deeply felt and bitterly contested. Yet on Friday, as members of both faiths prepared for services, there emerged some commonalities in how their religious leaders planned to speak with congregants.

“The bottom line for us is life is sacred and should be respected, and that respect comes from justice, and having justice applied to every human being,” he said.

Meanwhile in Brookline, Rabbi Andrew Vogel felt compelled to seek the wisdom of leaders in Jewish history as he struggled to prepare an appropriate message for his congregation at the Temple Sinai synagogue.

“This is a crisis like no other. There have been previous crises in Israel but this is an extraordinarily challenging moment,” he said. “The sage Hillel . . . taught that in a place where nobody is acting like a human being, you must act like a human being. And I think that gives moral direction to what we’re facing, and what we need now.”

Mahdee and Vogel’s reflections mirror a reckoning facing many faith leaders in the Boston area this weekend as they search for the right language to both salve their congregants’ pain while also reinforcing their religions’ shared commitment to peace and mercy: How to put words to the unspeakable? How to condemn acts of horror without dehumanizing an entire people?

“My community in Sharon is so intertwined with Israel that it’s really personal. There are no degrees of separation,” said Noah Cheses, rabbi at the Young Israel of Sharon synagogue. But, “we have to display humanity in the face of inhumanity, honor in the face of degradation, and strength in the face of atrocity.”

Similarly, Imam Abdullah Faaruuq of the The Mosque for Praising Allah in Boston said, “We don’t hate Jews. We can’t do that because these are people of the book, and they have a right to our love and respect.”

His message to congregants has been and will continue to be a call to action, to denounce violence and oppression in all its forms.

“We need to raise our voices. Raising weapons is not going to bring about any peace. What Hamas did is not going to bring about peace,” Faaruuq said. “I’m supporting the Palestinians — not the state, but the Palestinian peoples. And I support them not because they’re Muslim, but because they’ve been oppressed.”

The Rev. Gregory Groover, the leader of the Charles Street AME Church in Roxbury, said his Wednesday night Bible study became an impromptu seminar on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As congregants talked about Hamas, Groover said he tried to stress “why we should see Hamas strictly as a terrorist group that has a one-item agenda of eliminating a people.”

“We can never tolerate or accept or justify that, ever,” he added.

As he spent Friday morning preparing his sermon, Vogel said he felt strengthened knowing that “Jews around the world are reading from the same cycle of Torah readings,” which this week focuses on the story of creation.

“We know humankind is grouped into families, and you’re connected to your family first, but you also [have to] see the humanity of all different families and groups in the world, which can be really difficult,” he said.

Cheses, meaning, said he hopes his Saturday morning sermon, born out of the “cocktail of emotions” he has been feeling this week, will remind his congregants that “God created light from darkness and order from the chaos . . .which models for us that we can rebuild after destruction.”

For some faith leaders, eschewing words altogether felt like the most authentic approach.

“We’re just going to sing our way through the service: prayers of hope, prayers of comfort,” said Rabbi Laura Abrasley of the service her team has planned for the Temple Shalom of Newton.

“Judaism has a tradition of trying to provide us with comfort, even a comfort that feels fleeting in this time,” she said. “I’m always looking for the right words to say, but sometimes words don’t help. They muddy the water, so to speak, and that’s why the experience and routine of prayer is so powerful.”

Dr. Faisal Khan, an imam with the Islamic Center of Boston in Wayland, said that his community has found comfort in joining with people of other faiths, and that he has tried to spread a message that recognizes the grief that all sides carry.

“Noncombatants should never be killed under any circumstances, especially women and children, and what happened last Saturday was wrong. But the underlying root causes of the problem should be addressed by the world community,” he said. “Without taking away the root causes, you’re never going to have peace, and that’s what we want for our children, all over the world.”

In Milton, Rabbi Alfred H. Benjamin, of Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills, planned to bring his congregation together with the wider community Friday night after Shabbat services. He hoped to gather residents with local politicians and interfaith leaders, including members of the neighborhood group Milton Muslim Neighbors, to share the message that “this is a time when good people show support for other good people.”

But to his congregation, Benjamin said he would share a much more personal message, one from the beginning of the Torah, which opens with the brothers Cain and Abel — who hated each other — and ends with Ephraim and Manasseh, two brothers who lived in harmony.

“What did God do with the Cains of the world? He exiled him. He removed him from the community of humanity,” Benjamin said. “God can do that. We’re not God, but I think there’s a reason that Genesis is bookended this way: the ideal is to transition from the first set of brothers to the second, and that’s my message for people.”





Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott. Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.