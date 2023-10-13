More oversight needed of residential schools specializing in autism and other disabilities, state’s child advocate says

Maria Mossaides, who heads the watchdog agency, is also proposing that the state create a new online system to centralize mistreatment and neglect complaints and other incidents, so that the half-dozen agencies involved in oversight can respond to problems faster and more comprehensively.

The state Office of the Child Advocate is pushing for stricter oversight of residential schools that serve children with autism and other disabilities, including a recommendation that the state take over responsibility for training front-line staff, amid disturbing reports of abuse.

“Let’s be clear about what we are working toward: a better system to prevent abuse and neglect and not only that, but a system which will allow all children the opportunity to thrive,” she told the Globe.

Her comments came after a Boston Globe Spotlight Team investigation that found hundreds of students in Massachusetts taxpayer-funded residential schools have suffered harm or neglect, or been endangered — despite repeated warnings to state officials about these risks.

In a key finding, the Globe reported that the state requires no minimum pay and few qualifications for front-line workers in these state-licensed group homes and other school residences, which are run by private nonprofit organizations. Yet these employees are expected to care for children and teens with complicated diagnoses who may be nonverbal and aggressive toward themselves or others.

The Globe focused on 13 residential schools that specialize in autism, publicly documenting for the first time a wide range of abuse and neglect cases: Caregivers have beaten children and teens with autism; students have run away or engaged in other harmful behavior while employees scrolled on their phones or were otherwise preoccupied; and, in one instance, a house supervisor rubbed cayenne pepper in a student’s eyes to subdue him.

The state agencies that oversee the schools also fail to publicly report these problems, leaving parents in the dark, even though they post violations online for state-licensed day-care providers.

Following publication of the article, dozens of parents and school employees contacted the Globe to relay troubling accounts of their experiences in residential schools. Parents talked about unexplained bruises or other injuries on their children, while employees stressed a lack of sufficient preparation and supervision while working many hours.

Mossaides said she received calls from legislators asking how her office was responding to the problems. The Office of the Child Advocate was created by the Legislature in 2008, after a number of high-profile cases exposed major lapses in the state’s care of vulnerable children, to ensure that “children receive appropriate, timely and quality state services.”

The child advocate’s office was among the state agencies that had been warned about the workforce problems at residential schools but failed to develop comprehensive solutions, the Globe reported.

The office proposed some reforms in a 2017 report, after allegations of repeated violence against disabled students at the now closed Eagleton School in Great Barrington. At that time, consultants concluded that regulators did not routinely collect and monitor certain key safety information, such as staff turnover, tenure, and excessive overtime — and they still don’t.

The report led to improved coordination among agencies, including joint monthly meetings. But Mossaides said other needed reforms were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, she asserted, “from what we found at Eagleton to where we are now, it is a much better place.” The 2017 report also called for a centralized incident reporting system, which was never created and she is proposing again.

Mossaides said she plans to recommend additional reforms to Governor Maura Healey.

After the Globe report, Healey has declined the Globe’s request for an interview or to answer written questions about her specific plans for improvements. But she said in an email that her administration is working on solutions.

“These reports of abuse and neglect at residential schools are heartbreaking and unacceptable. Families deserve to be able to trust that their loved ones will be safe, supported and well cared for in these schools,” she said. While Healey pointed out that the state does not run the schools, she said, “We have been evaluating steps that we can take to address these longstanding challenges since early on in our administration.”

New data provided to the Globe since its original report indicates that the mistreatment of students has continued. The Globe initially reported that the state’s child-protection agency, the Department of Children and Families, supported allegations of abuse or neglect against employees at the 13 schools with an autism specialty in more than 80 investigations since mid-2018 through February of this year. As of last month, that number had grown to more than 95.

The Globe also reported that there were nearly 1,000 licensing and safety violations at these 13 schools over a 6½-year period — none of which were made publicly available online.

Nancy Alterio, executive director of the Disabled Persons Protection Commission, an independent state agency charged with investigating abuse of residents age 18 to 59, said she favors greater transparency, as long as it comes with guidance for families.

“The public should have access to this data with the tools available to accurately interpret it,” she told the Globe.

Mossaides said she is already in discussions with the administration about the improvements initially recommended in 2017, including creating a centralized reporting system. She said those reports should include key information, such as whether an employee had worked excessive overtime.

“We don’t have a comprehensive set of information,” Mossaides said. “It’s not in one place and it’s not in one place historically because a lot of these agencies have only recently created systems where they’re tracking things.”

She said that residential schools “need to be treated holistically, as one program, not as a separate school and residential program. They are operated by the same corporate entity, yet the law requires them to be treated separately.”

Mossaides said training should be improved and conducted by the state. The state now imposes some training requirements, but leaves the bulk of that crucial responsibility up to the schools, leading to significant variations in quality. Not only should training be more detailed, Mossaides said, but it should include on-the-job observation and coaching — something that is sorely lacking in many residential schools that are constantly struggling to fill vacancies.

Under the Healey administration, a spokesperson at the Department of Early Education and Care, which licenses group homes and other school residences, said the agency has started the first comprehensive review of its regulations governing residential schools since 2005.

As part of that, Mossaides said she will recommend changes, including requiring video cameras in the residences and dictating how often the appropriate managers must review the tapes. In several abuse cases detailed by the Globe, employees were caught mistreating autistic students on camera, leading to firings and criminal charges.

Several leaders of the Legislature’s committees on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities and on Education said they are reviewing the issues the Globe highlighted and taking them seriously, but declined to say more.

One question is whether the Legislature will direct more money for front-line workers.

But Mossaides said pay raises alone will not reduce job stress, if the programs don’t have enough training, staff, and supervision to create a good work environment.

“Employees who work a full week for one provider and then work for another on the weekends cannot possibly be rested and at their best,” she said. “Overnight staff need to be awake, but if you have already worked a 12-hour day at a different job, that is unlikely to happen.”

Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com.