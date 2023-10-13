Rhode Island’s congressional candidates on the war between Israel and Hamas

“I believe the warming relationship between Israel and the [Persian] Gulf states in recent years was seen by Iranian leaders as a threat to their strategic designs for the region,” he said.

Leonard held a news conference at the Rhode Island Holocaust Memorial in Providence, saying his 30 years in the Marine Corps gave him some insight into the situation in the Middle East.

PROVIDENCE — Republican congressional candidate Gerry W. Leonard Jr., a retired US Marine Corps colonel, on Friday said he believes Iran sanctioned the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Leonard called the Hamas attacks on civilians, including children and infants, “an act of pure evil.”

“This is not the time to call for a two-state solution,” he said. “This is not the time to call for a separate Palestinian state. This is not the time to call for a cease-fire, as some on the far left in Congress have advocated. This is the time to stand firm with Israel, like they did with us, following the unprovoked attacks on our own soil 22 years ago.”

Leonard is facing Democrat Gabe Amo in the Nov. 7 special election to fill the First Congressional District seat that Democrat David N. Cicilline vacated on June 1 to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Amo, a former White House aide in the Obama and Biden administrations, posted a statement following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, saying, “My thoughts are with the people of Israel. This morning’s terrorist attacks by Hamas are abhorrent, and in Congress, I will stand in firm support of Israel and their security.”

On Friday, Amo campaign spokesperson Matt Rauschenbach said, “It is frankly disturbing to see Mr. Leonard try and play politics in the aftermath of the horrific and heartbreaking terrorist attacks by Hamas against civilians. Gabe was proud to attend the vigil at the Jewish Alliance to reaffirm his support for Israel, and he spoke with many attendees who expressed their appreciation for his statement expressing solidarity with Israel and our allies around the world against Hamas’s terrorism.“

Amo agrees with President Joe Biden’s commitment to support Israel’s efforts to defend themselves against the Hamas terrorist organization, including replenishment of the Iron Dome air defense system, Rauschenbach said.

“We also need to support the recovery of hostages in captivity,” he said. “Gabe stands firmly with Israel, is thinking about innocent civilians who have lost their lives, and hopes that we can work towards long-term peace in the region.”

Leonard said the Biden administration has made some foreign policy missteps, and he criticized the White House for a “tepid response” in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attacks. “However, I commend the White House for changing course this week and taking positive steps to reinforce our strongest ally in the Middle East,” he said.

If elected to Congress, Leonard said he’d support efforts to “diplomatically, economically, and financially isolate Iran and prevent its acquisition of nuclear weapons.”

Former President Donald J. Trump drew criticism this week for referring to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, as “very smart.” When asked about Trump’s comments, Leonard said, “I don’t think that was appropriate.”

Leonard also responded to news that Republican US Representative Steve Scalise has ended his bid to become House speaker leaving the chamber still unable to function.

Leonard said he does not know Scalise, Representative Jim Jordan, or any of the other potential candidates for House speaker, but he’d liked to see someone chosen soon. “Let’s get something done as soon as we can and get back to business,” he said. “We have a budget that needs to get passed.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.