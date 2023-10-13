Facing little competition, Warren raised $1 million for reelection bid last quarter

This time, Warren faces no immediate challengers, either from the Republican Party or her own. So far, the two-term incumbent has drawn only a Socialist candidate who is running to represent The Workers Party of Massachusetts.

The $1.04 million Warren’s campaign said she raised between July and September falls far short of her pace six years ago when she faced a growing set of Republican opponents. She’s now raised about $3.05 million so far in 2023; she pulled in nearly $3 million in the third quarter of 2017 alone.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren raised a little more than $1 million over the last three months, continuing a string of relatively light quarters for the often-prodigious fund-raiser as she prepares to seek a third Senate term in 2024.

Her latest fundraising haul was dominated by small-dollar contributions, with 27,638 donors giving in total. Her campaign said 99 percent of her donations came in at $100 or less.

After expenses, the Cambridge Democrat’s campaign ultimately netted about $355,000 to push its cash on hand to about $3.7 million. For reference, she had more than $12.8 million at this point in her last election cycle for Senate — when Warren was also stockpiling cash ahead of an eventual 2020 run for president.

Warren launched her latest reelection bid in March, repeating calls for a wealth tax on billionaires and investments in child care. She appeared at a town hall in Needham in August, warning supporters that the country faces “an extremist Supreme Court” and a Republican party she said is promoting voter suppression.

“These are the things that undermine democracy,” she told the standing-room-only crowd. “That is why I am still in this fight.”

Her campaign has also put its fundraising list to use for others, helping raise money for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign; Representative Katie Porter of California, a former student of hers at Harvard Law School, who is running for the seat that was held by the late-Senator Dianne Feinstein; and Senator Sherrod Brown, who is facing a tough reelection fight in Ohio, among others.

