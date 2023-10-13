Six things to know about R.I.’s Independent Man

While it’s unclear where the Independent Man will spend his downtime, Governor Daniel J. McKee has said, “We will make sure the people of the state of Rhode Island are able to see front and center what it looks like and share in their pride.”

In September, a drone scanning the State House dome as part of a façade cleaning project spotted a gap in the marble base beneath the 11-foot-tall, 500-pound statue, so the Independent Man and its pedestal will need to come down for repairs.

PROVIDENCE — The Independent Man is set to come down from atop the State House sometime before Thanksgiving, marking just the second time the gilded bronze statue has left its lofty perch since it was placed there in December 1899.

And this week, Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore said this maintenance period will offer an opportunity to make the Independent Man accessible to Rhode Islanders, whether by displaying him at one location such as the State House or through a statewide tour.

He noted Rhode Island is approaching its semiquincentennial commemoration (250th anniversary) in 2026, and he said the State Archives can provide materials and historic information to accompany the Independent Man as part of any display.

To get that process rolling, here are six things to know about The Independent Man:

The statue was originally designed to be a woman

The 1895 architectural renderings for the State House by the firm of McKim, Mead & White depicted the figure of a woman atop the State House, not a man.

Drawings from 1895 by the architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White show a woman on top of the Rhode Island State House dome instead of the Independent Man statue now in place. State Archives

“This Independent Woman, in Grecian garb with an anchor at her back, stood for the state’s motto: Hope,” Rhode Island Monthly wrote in 2018. But, it said, “She wasn’t even considered for the job.”

The Rhode Island Historical Society urged that the statue be of Roger Williams, the founder of Rhode Island. “The society, having in mind the public building in Philadelphia, with its statue of William Penn on top, thought it eminently proper to have a similar statue of Roger Williams on the top of the Rhode Island State House,” the Providence Journal reported in 1899.

But Charles McKim, the chief architect, was against that idea. Former Rhode Island governor Herbert Ladd, then president of the Board of State House Commissioners, told the Journal the board did not want a statue of Williams in part because no one was sure what he looked like. And, Ladd said, “A portrait statue on a building of that height would to the ordinary observer be nothing more than a voluntary association of pantaloons, jacket, and hat.”

Instead, sculptor George T. Brewster designed the statue we see today. “Of classic heroic style, the statue depicts a man clothed only in a lion’s skin, holding a spear extended in his right hand,” a booklet in the State Archives explains. “His left hand rests on an anchor. The anchor has been the Rhode Island state emblem since 1647.”

“Originally titled ‘Hope’ by sculptor George Brewster, the figure on top of the State House was nicknamed ‘The Independent Man’ by The Providence Journal shortly after it was installed,” according to a state history guide. “Given Rhode Island’s proud, independent spirit, the new name stuck and the sculpture has been known as The Independent Man ever since.”

Rendering inspired the Independent Woman

That 1895 rendering of a woman atop the State House inspired the Womxn Project Education Fund to hire Ten31 Productions to provide a “living statue of The Independent Woman” at Kennedy Plaza to mark International Women’s Day in March of this year.

The Providence Daily Dose quoted Cristina DiChiera, director of The Womxn Project Education Fund, as saying, “The telling of Rhode Island history has been dominated by white male narratives. So we’re seizing this opportunity to unearth a piece of forgotten history. We hope that the living statue of the Independent Woman will serve as a symbol that asks people to acknowledge the many smart, courageous, forward-thinking, and independent women who are not represented in monuments, because of their gender.”

The Womxyn Project Education Fund hired Ten31 Productions to provide a "living statue of the Independent Woman" on International Women's Day in March 2023. Jazmine Geremia | TEN31 Productions

The design had critics at first

In 1899, The Providence Journal ran a front-page story quoting critics and questioning whether the Independent Man statue was a copy of a design by a French artist titled “Might Defending Right.”

“One or more athletes, we are told, have been posing for the model,” the article states. “What, then, do we get? A figure of possibly a prize fighter as our chosen emblem of ‘freedom’ or ‘sovereignty’ or the ‘independent man.’”

“May not the may with ‘a leathern girdle around his loins’ be taken for John the Baptist?” the article asked. “The staff in his hand, we are told, symbolizes ‘authority, dignity, independence, and power.’ All that is a heavy burden for one staff; but whoever heard of such a thing? The staff is an emblem of infirmity and old age.”

The Independent Man is taken down from atop the State House in 1975. State Archives

The statue has Latino heritage

The bronze used in the casting of the Independent Man statue came from breaking up a statue of Simón Bolívar, a Venezuelan military and political leader.

The Bolívar statue had been set up in Central Park in New York City, but it was taken down because it was not considered artistic. Bolívar’s leadership and military skill led to independence for six modern-day South American countries: Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, and Bolivia, which was named after him.

The Central Park Conservancy explains the Venezuelan government gifted a monument to Bolívar to the park in 1884. “Almost immediately the equestrian statue was deemed a poor work of art by the Society of American Architects and the press.”

In 1897, the Venezuelan government presented a second sculpture of Bolívar, which was also deemed unsuitable. Finally, the Venezuelan government sponsored a worldwide design competition for a third Bolívar statue in 1916, and that monument was placed on a new pedestal at Summit Rock in 1921.

The Independent Man sparked litigation

The only time the statue has come down from the State House was in 1975, when it received repairs and a new coat of gold leaf. For a while, the statue was displayed at the Warwick Mall, and that prompted a lawsuit filed by merchants associations in Newport, Woonsocket, and Cranston.

In the lawsuit, the merchants argued that the Independent Man is owned by all Rhode Islanders and should not be used to benefit a single commercial entity.

The Journal reported that then-Judge John P. Bourcier greeted the complaint with some bemusement, saying of the statue, “The poor old guy. He may look like a big healthy youngster but he’s been weathering the worst storm in the country for 76 years. He comes down for medical attention and what happens?”

The controversy came to an ended when then-Governor Philip W. Noel decided to remove the statue from the mall after stores in the mall decided to stay open on Sundays, contrary to state law at the time. Noel said he considered the Sunday sales law ridiculous but he didn’t think any store in the state should operate “in open violation of the Sunday sales law or any other law that we have,” the Journal reported.

More than 71,000 people turned out to see the Independent Man when it was on display in the State House rotunda from December 1975 to July 1976. State Archives

The statue drew 71,000 to the State House

After being pulled from the Warwick Mall, the Independent Man was displayed at the State House rotunda between Dec. 8, 1975, and July 18, 1976.

State House police officer Al Smith kept a handwritten tally of the daily attendance, which is on file in the State Archives, and it shows that a total of 71,583 people stopped by to see the statue. A whopping 4,800 people came to the rotunda on the last day before the Independent Man returned to the top of the State House.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv. Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.