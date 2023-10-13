Today in History: October 13, 33 Chilean miners rescued after 69 days underground

Birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 86. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 82. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 79. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 77. Actor Demond Wilson is 77. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 76. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 75. Actor John Lone is 71. Model Beverly Johnson is 71. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 67. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 66. Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, is 65. R&B singer Cherrelle is 64. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 64. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 63. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 62. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah is 61. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 61. Actor Christopher Judge is 59. Actor Matt Walsh is 59. Actor Reginald Ballard is 58. Actor Kate Walsh is 56. R&B musician Jeff Allen (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor Tisha Campbell is 55. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 54. Country singer Rhett Akins is 54. Classical crossover singer Paul Potts is 53. TV personality Billy Bush is 52. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 52. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 46. Singer Ashanti is 43. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 22.

Today is Friday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2023. There are 79 days left in the year.

In 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a fleet.

In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the US Supreme Court building in Washington.

In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.

In 1960, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 10-9, with a home run hit by Bill Mazeroski.

In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes; survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until they were rescued more than two months later.

In 1974, longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.

In 1999, in Boulder, Colorado, the JonBenet Ramsey grand jury was dismissed after 13 months of work with prosecutors saying there wasn’t enough evidence to charge anyone in the 6-year-old beauty queen’s slaying.

In 2003, the UN Security Council approved a resolution expanding the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Afghanistan.

In 2007, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, after meeting with human rights activists in Moscow, told reporters the Russian government under Vladimir Putin had amassed so much central authority that the power grab could undermine its commitment to democracy.

In 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.

In 2011, Raj Rajaratnam, the hedge fund billionaire at the center of one of the biggest insider-trading cases in US history, was sentenced by a federal judge in New York to 11 years behind bars.

In 2016, Bob Dylan was named winner of the Nobel prize in literature.

In 2017, President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear accord, but did not yet pull the US out of the deal or reimpose nuclear sanctions. (Trump would pull the US out of the deal the following May and restore harsh sanctions.)

In 2021, US officials said they would reopen land borders to nonessential travel starting in November, ending a 19-month freeze because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, demanding the former president’s personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from his closest aides describing his multipart plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.