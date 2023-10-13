USS Constitution Museum invites public to help celebrate the 226th birthday of ‘Old Ironsides’

The USS Constitution Museum is inviting the public to celebrate the 226th birthday of “Old Ironsides” later this month at the Charlestown Navy Yard, museum officials said Friday.
The museum is planning to hold a free “birthday bash” for the historic ship on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said in a statement. The event commemorates the first time the USS Constitution was launched into Boston Harbor on Oct. 21, 1797.
Officials will also mark the anniversary by taking the ship on its annual cruise around the harbor, the statement said, The public will then welcome the ship back to the pier and join in the celebration.
Meanwhile, there will be “festive activities throughout the day, including USS Constitution-themed minigolf, yard games, and interactive fun for all ages,” the statement said.
Museum president and chief executive Anne Grimes Rand said the ship is unique in the history of both the United States and the City of Boston.
“Two hundred and twenty-six years ago, Americans boldly dared to dream, build, and launch this remarkable vessel, one of the six original ships of the United States Navy,” Rand said in the statement. “It is a unique Boston story, too. This is where Constitution was built and remains, a living piece of our history that we can still experience..”
There is no registration required and no fee to attend the celebration. More information is available on the museum’s website.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.