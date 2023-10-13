USS Constitution Museum invites public to help celebrate the 226th birthday of ‘Old Ironsides’

The USS Constitution Museum is inviting the public to celebrate the 226th birthday of “Old Ironsides” later this month at the Charlestown Navy Yard, museum officials said Friday.

The museum is planning to hold a free “birthday bash” for the historic ship on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said in a statement. The event commemorates the first time the USS Constitution was launched into Boston Harbor on Oct. 21, 1797.

Officials will also mark the anniversary by taking the ship on its annual cruise around the harbor, the statement said, The public will then welcome the ship back to the pier and join in the celebration.