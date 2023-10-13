Vigil at MIT remembers Palestinians killed in Gaza

As students showed support for Palestinians at MIT, about 1,000 Harvard University students gathered on the Science Center Plaza roughly a mile away for a highly emotional Shabbat service in solidarity with Israel, led by the university’s Jewish chaplain, Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi, and attended by university President Claudine Gay.

The 45-minute vigil was the latest in a series of demonstrations held in the Boston area and beyond since the war began last Saturday with the massacre of more than 1,300 Israelis by the ruling Palestinian militant group, Hamas, and Israel responded with a continuous bombardment of Gaza.

CAMBRIDGE — Supporters of Palestine gathered on the MIT campus late Friday afternoon to mourn the lives lost this week in bombings on Gaza and to show solidarity with Palestinian civilians fleeing ahead of an expected ground invasion by Israeli forces.

Advertisement

At MIT, more than 100 people gathered in the outdoor amphitheater at the Stata Center, many of them students at MIT and other area colleges who wore masks to hide their identities.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Attendees who spoke with the Globe declined to give their full names, saying they feared retaliation for voicing their support of the Palestinian people. A Globe photographer was asked to the leave the event.

“There’s a lot of fear and a lot of pain in this space,” said one Palestinian student. He said his family lives in in one of the Palestinian territories while he attends college in Boston. “I just wish we didn’t have to mourn with a mask on.”

Crowds gathered on the amphitheater’s steps, hugging friends and crying. When the speakers finished, music played and the crowd sat in silence to reflect or sang along.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that roughly 1,800 people have been killed in the territory — more than half of them under the age of 18, or women. Roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed during the fighting that ensued after their surprise assault on Israel last Saturday, the Israeli government said.

Advertisement

The vigil’s first speaker, an MIT student who did not identify themselves by name, said the purpose of Friday’s gathering was to serve as a space of “solace.”

Nina Lytton, interfaith chaplain and spiritual adviser to the Indigenous community at MIT, led the audience in a chant: “Land back for Palestine.” She described the bombing of Gaza as “continued settler violence from Israel.”

A Palestinian flag hung from a nearby tree toward the top of the amphitheater. Another hung at the front of the crowd from a cart where people handed out fliers with a QR code directing people to a Google Form to join the “Palestinian Solidarity Network” to “stay connected with current efforts on campus to continue advocating for Palestinian liberation.”

“A Palestinian life is no less than any other life, and no one should [condone] what is happening,” said Kareem, a Bentley student who attended the vigil. He declined to share his last name and said he is concerned about facing backlash for supporting Palestine.

“A lot of us have never said anything. We just want a right to live,” he said. “And putting pictures of people on buses is not very, like, ... we shouldn’t be scared in a country that says it’s freedom of speech.”

On Wednesday, an out-of-state conservative group drove trucks through Harvard Square displaying pictures of Harvard students linked to a controversial statement on Israel, labeling them “antisemites.”

Advertisement

An MIT student who said her mother’s family lives in Gaza described the region as an “open-air prison.” She said she and many of her Palestinian friends “don’t feel safe to speak up on social media and in public spaces.”

“Everyone is wearing a mask for a reason,” she said.

“You can condemn Hamas and get mad at whatever they do, but they are not the Palestinian government, they are just one group,” Kareem, the Bentley student, said. “It doesn’t mean Palestinians deserve to die at their cost.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.