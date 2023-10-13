Vivek Ramaswamy campaign sued by N.H. landlord seeking $50,000 in rent

“They had issues from the start,” he said.

Thibeault said he never had problems with any campaign — that is, until Vivek Ramaswamy’s team came to town.

Brian J. Thibeault, a landlord in Manchester, N.H., said he has rented commercial space to presidential campaigns in the past, offering leases as short as six months to accommodate the run-up to the first-in-the-nation primary.

Thibeault’s company, ZJBV Properties LLC, filed a lawsuit claiming Ramaswamy’s campaign broke its lease without legal justification and still owes $50,400 in rent.

But the Ramaswamy campaign contends that the landlord is the one who breached the terms of the lease. General counsel Steve Roberts said he notified the landlord of unsafe conditions and other maintenance issues at the office and offered reasonable terms to end the lease.

“There were staffers who felt unsafe due to some of the conditions created by other tenants,” Roberts said, adding that he didn’t get a response from the landlord.

“We’re eager to work to get a commercially reasonable settlement figured out,” Roberts said. “But this is just a private business matter really.”

The lawsuit claims the campaign owes the full rent it would have paid for the remainder of its 10-month lease, at $7,200 per month, for 5,400 square feet of office space on the fourth floor of the building at 228 Maple St. The lease began April 20, and the campaign moved out by mid-August.

“That included their lights, their heat, their taxes, their common area cleaning. Everything was included,” Thibeault said. “It wasn’t even a lot of money in the big world. But for them to do that I thought was pretty cheap.”

The campaign paid a security deposit and rent for the first and last month of the lease, according to the lawsuit. But the campaign was late on its first regular rent payment after moving in, then stopped paying altogether, Thibeault said.

Thibeault said the campaign notified his team in late July that it would terminate the lease effective Aug. 15. That’s about when the Democratic presidential campaign of author Marianne Williamson moved into an office on the third floor of the same building. Williamson celebrated her office’s grand opening on Aug. 20 and hasn’t reported any concerns.

“We have a fine relationship with our landlord and have had no problem whatsoever,” Williamson campaign manager Carlos Cardona said on Friday.

Roberts said Friday he was unaware that the Williamson campaign had moved into the building.

The lawsuit alleges that Ramaswamy’s campaign had raised general concerns about public safety and “malfunctioning or inoperable air conditioning” at the building. But the safety concerns were “without merit,” and the air conditioning issues were minor and “addressed in a timely manner,” the lawsuit states.

Thibeault said the campaign had also cited concerns about the proximity of a clinic on the building’s first floor that offers treatment for substance use disorder.

“They were making up excuses about the people at the methadone clinic,” Thibeault said.

Roberts said he was aware of the clinic on the first floor but could not say for certain whether it had contributed to the campaign’s safety concerns in any way. He said he did not immediately have detailed information about whether and when the air conditioning system was fixed.

Ramaswamy campaign staff provided photos to the Globe that show a thermostat with indoor readings of 81 degrees in early May and 80 degrees in late July despite the cooling system set at 60 degrees or below.

The staff provided additional photos that appear to show multiple ceiling leaks, including one directly above an electrical panel and another that left a large ceiling tile crumbled in a bathroom stall.

In the past two years, Thibeault’s ZJBV Properties LLC has been a plaintiff in six lawsuits and a defendant in two more, according to New Hampshire court records. One of those prior lawsuits, which was removed to federal court, directly references the Ramaswamy campaign’s lease.

Mammoth Tech Inc., formerly known as Credit Adjustments Inc., had been leasing three suites at 228 Maple St. when Thibeault’s company acquired the building in 2019, according to court records. Mammoth Tech broke its lease in August 2021, claiming the landlord had failed to fulfill its obligations related to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system in what amounted to a constructive eviction.

Jason M. Osborne co-owned Mammoth Tech, which went belly-up in 2022, as the New Hampshire Business Review reported. Osborne, a Republican from Auburn, is serving as majority leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential race. Osborne declined to comment for this story.

Thibeault’s company sued Mammoth Tech in 2021 and Osborne in 2022, claiming the landlord was owed more than four years’ worth of rent, including future rent for the remainder of the lease. The lawsuit against Mammoth Tech was removed to federal court, where a filing in June 2023 listed the Ramaswamy campaign’s 10-month lease as a $72,000 line item to mitigate the amount that Mammoth Tech allegedly owed.

Court records indicate that Mammoth Tech had offered to settle the lawsuit for $125,000. The final settlement terms were not disclosed, but a stipulation of dismissal was entered in the court record on July 28.

Thibeault said his team received an email from the Ramaswamy campaign on July 29 notifying them of the intent to vacate the building six months early.

Ramaswamy, a wealthy Ohio-based biotech entrepreneur who rose to prominence in Republican circles as a silver-tongued anti-“woke” crusader largely aligned with former president Donald J. Trump, has sparred with TV pundits and fellow GOP presidential candidates alike. He has invested more than $10 million of his own money into his campaign, and he has zigzagged across New Hampshire in a motorcoach emblazoned with his name and image.

Ramaswamy’s campaign moved from the Maple Street building to an office space at 186 Granite St. in Manchester. Property records show the building is owned by an LLC for which Theodore A. Arcidi is the manager. Arcidi is a former professional wrestler and powerlifter who has acted in several TV shows, including “Blue Bloods,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “30 Rock.”

Arcidi could not immediately be reached for comment. Roberts said he has heard of no complaints related to the new office.

Thibeault’s company sued the Ramaswamy campaign on Sept. 27 in the northern district of Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.