The unending toll of war

Pleased be advised, some photos contain graphic content. Palestinian children at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City looked towards the sky at the sound of airstrikes on Saturday. Samar Abu Elouf/NYT Israelis took cover from incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel on Wednesday. Leo Correa/Associated Press Israeli police officers evacuated a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon on Saturday. Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press Mourners sat at the funeral of Staff Sergeant Yuval Ben Yaakov, an Israeli soldier killed when Palestinian militants entered Israel, in the cemetery in Kfar Menachem, Israel, on Monday. AVISHAG SHAAR-YASHUV/NYT Residents sought shelter after a house next door was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza on Thursday. YOUSEF MASOUD/NYT Men transported a reportedly captured Israeli person in southern Gaza on Saturday. -/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians inspected a destroyed building as emergency responders tried to contain fires after Israeli jets bombed Gaza City on Saturday. Samar Abu Elouf/NYT Emergency responders and residents rescue a Palestinian man from the rubble of a house after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Friday. SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian man carried the body of a child killed in overnight Israeli shelling during a funeral in Gaza on Tuesday. SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images An Israeli soldier rested his head on an artillery gun barrel of an armored vehicle as Israeli soldiers took positions near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Monday. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images Rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza on Saturday. Fatima Shbair/Associated Press An Israeli soldier walked by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri on Wednesday. Baz Ratner/Associated Press Israelis take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip in Rehovot, Israel on Friday. Dor Kedmi/Associated Press An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fired rounds near the border with Gaza on Wednesday. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images Mourners reacted beside the body of Mapal Adam during her funeral in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Adam was killed by Hamas militants on Saturday. Francisco Seco/Associated Press Parents rushed their injured daughter into Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Monday night after an Israeli airstrike. SAMAR ABU ELOUF/NYT A member of the Israeli security forces stood next to a blindfolded Palestinian prisoner on the border with Gaza on Sunday. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images An IDF reservist sat with fellow troops Tuesday at kibbutz Kfar Azza, where dozens of civilians were killed days earlier. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Palestinians pulled the body of a child out of rubble from a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike on Al Shati Refugee Camp on Thursday. Fatima Shbair/Associated Press Palestinians drove amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Thursday. SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images Mourners attended the funeral of Israeli soldier Abraham Cohen at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Thursday. Francisco Seco/Associated Press Lightning stuck as smoke billowed following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Monday. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images