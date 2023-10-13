scorecardresearch Skip to main content

The unending toll of war

Hamas militants invaded Israel on Saturday and ensuing Israeli airstrikes have pounded the Gaza Strip, assaults that left civilians on both sides trapped in a cycle of fear and tragedy. The world continues to watch as Israel masses troops near Gaza while Hamas holds hostages abducted during their attacks.

Updated October 13, 2023, 27 minutes ago
People standing on a rooftop watched as a ball of fire and smoke rose above a building in Gaza City on Saturday during an Israeli airstrike.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images


Pleased be advised, some photos contain graphic content.

Palestinian children at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City looked towards the sky at the sound of airstrikes on Saturday.Samar Abu Elouf/NYT


Israelis took cover from incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel on Wednesday.Leo Correa/Associated Press


Israeli police officers evacuated a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon on Saturday.Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press


Mourners sat at the funeral of Staff Sergeant Yuval Ben Yaakov, an Israeli soldier killed when Palestinian militants entered Israel, in the cemetery in Kfar Menachem, Israel, on Monday.AVISHAG SHAAR-YASHUV/NYT


Residents sought shelter after a house next door was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza on Thursday.YOUSEF MASOUD/NYT


Men transported a reportedly captured Israeli person in southern Gaza on Saturday.-/AFP via Getty Images


Palestinians inspected a destroyed building as emergency responders tried to contain fires after Israeli jets bombed Gaza City on Saturday.Samar Abu Elouf/NYT


Emergency responders and residents rescue a Palestinian man from the rubble of a house after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Friday.SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images


A Palestinian man carried the body of a child killed in overnight Israeli shelling during a funeral in Gaza on Tuesday.SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images


An Israeli soldier rested his head on an artillery gun barrel of an armored vehicle as Israeli soldiers took positions near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Monday.JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images


Rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza on Saturday.Fatima Shbair/Associated Press


An Israeli soldier walked by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri on Wednesday.Baz Ratner/Associated Press


Israelis take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip in Rehovot, Israel on Friday.Dor Kedmi/Associated Press


An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fired rounds near the border with Gaza on Wednesday.JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images


Mourners reacted beside the body of Mapal Adam during her funeral in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Adam was killed by Hamas militants on Saturday.Francisco Seco/Associated Press


Parents rushed their injured daughter into Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Monday night after an Israeli airstrike.SAMAR ABU ELOUF/NYT


A member of the Israeli security forces stood next to a blindfolded Palestinian prisoner on the border with Gaza on Sunday.JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images


An IDF reservist sat with fellow troops Tuesday at kibbutz Kfar Azza, where dozens of civilians were killed days earlier.Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty


Palestinians pulled the body of a child out of rubble from a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike on Al Shati Refugee Camp on Thursday.Fatima Shbair/Associated Press


Palestinians drove amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Thursday.SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images


Mourners attended the funeral of Israeli soldier Abraham Cohen at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Thursday.Francisco Seco/Associated Press


Lightning stuck as smoke billowed following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Monday.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images