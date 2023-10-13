In a week of serious times, it was a week of an unserious House Republican conference

Indeed, the week ended as it began in the House. A backbencher was still pushing the idea of former president Donald Trump to be speaker. Speaker candidate Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio headed back to another candidate forum - he lost the first one - and still deeply lacking the votes to move forward. By Friday afternoon a new candidate jumped into the mix: 7-term Georgia Representative Austin Scott, but people are already looking past him for who else could emerge.

It’s been ten days since the House decided to send Speaker Kevin McCarthy packing and after a full week of meetings, speeches, and even a vote to nominate a new speaker - who subsequently stepped aside. They are no closer to a resolution.

It’s bad timing for a carnival of their own creation. The government will shut down in a month unless Congress can pass something. Israel and Ukraine are both asking for additional money to fight their wars. Nothing can happen until there is a speaker in place and there is no clue when that would happen.

That’s not to say they didn’t come close to choosing a new speaker this week.

On Thursday night, the leading Republican candidate for the job, Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise, withdrew from the race after defeating Jordan in an initial closed-door vote, 113-99. But it was still a far-cry from the majority he needed. Scalise acknowledged he didn’t have the votes and that the House needs a speaker soon.

“It wasn’t going to happen,” said Scalise told reporters. “It wasn’t going to happen today. It wasn’t going to happen tomorrow. It needs to happen soon, but I’ve withdrawn my name.”

That left Jordan, and later, Scott, as the only people who have announced a run for speaker.

Texas Representative Troy Nehls returned to the idea that former President Donald Trump should be elected speaker. Never mind, that Trump is running for president, facing 91 criminal charges and endorsed Jordan.

Other members passed the time between forums, by engaging in performance art.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican, wore a shirt with a scarlet letter on it, some type of joke meant for social media because she was among the eight catching heat for dumping McCarthy a week ago.

Wyoming Representative Harriet Hagemen, the Republican who defeated Liz Cheney last year, showed up to a different meeting with a lasso rope. Florida Representative Brian Mast showed up wearing an Israeli Defense Force uniform as a way to troll Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Talib, a Palestinian American, who has long had a Palestinian flag outside of her office.

“Talib’s got her flag; I’ve got my uniform,” said Mast.

But speaker race, such as it is, wasn’t the only thing that happened in House Republican circles this week. New York Republican Representative George Santos faced 10 new criminal charges this week including conspiracy and mail fraud for stealing credit card numbers of donors and using them for his personal gain. A group of fellow Republicans announced they would seek to have him expelled from the House .

Santos, for his part, kept his eye on he prize, which in this instance, was his vote for speaker. After bitterly complaining on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that Scalise never reached out to him, ever, he announced he would withhold his support.

“I’m not voting for someone who lacks fundamental leadership skills,” said Santos.













James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.