For a race massacre survivor, the tragedy of justice delayed and denied

All Hughes Van Ellis, one of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, wanted and deserved was the most elusive thing for a Black person in America — justice.”

We’re not asking for a handout,” he told the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in 2021. “All we are asking for is for a chance to be treated like a first-class citizen who truly is a beneficiary of the promise that this is a land where there is ‘liberty and justice for all.’ “

For a century, Ellis waited for justice that would not be served. He died Monday at the age of 102.

Like the other two known massacre survivors — his older sister, Viola Ford Fletcher, 109, and Lessie Benningfield Randle, who is 108 — Ellis was a child when white men rampaged through Tulsa’s Greenwood district, then home to more than 10,000 Black people. For years, its residents built homes, businesses, and churches into a prosperous community that was known as “Black Wall Street.” In defiance of Jim Crow, they carved out their long-deferred American dream.

Furious that Black people dared to find a way out of no way, a white supremacist mob destroyed Greenwood in less than 24 hours. Between May 31 and June 1, they torched those homes, businesses, and churches. From planes they reportedly dropped accelerants or incendiary devices. Black people were shot, beaten, or incinerated. Exactly how many perished has never been known — their bodies were shoved into unmarked mass graves that are still being found and exhumed in Tulsa.

Those who escaped lost their livelihoods, their community, and the generational wealth painstakingly built for their families. “Because of the massacre, my family was driven from our home,” Ellis told the House subcommittee. “We were left with nothing. We were made refugees in our own country.”

Then America did what it has often done rather than face the unbearable weight of its atrocities — it forgot about Greenwood. Those harrowing stories weren’t taught in classrooms. They weren’t recorded in history books or marked with moments of silence. There was certainly no recompense for what was taken from Greenwood’s residents.”

You may have been taught that when something is stolen from you, you can go to the courts to be made whole. You can go to the courts to get justice,” Ellis said. “This wasn’t the case for us. The courts in Oklahoma wouldn’t hear us. The federal courts said we were too late.”

Hughes Van Ellis, 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, who died Monday at the age of 102. Justice for Greenwood Foundation

The indignity of a nation’s neglect became another burden for survivors to bear. But they and their descendants kept their painful memories alive rather than allow them to be buried along with all those still-unidentified bodies. Greenwood was not the first race massacre in America, nor was it the last. Until recent years, what happened there was commonly called a “riot,” which falsely suggested shared culpability between the white men who carried out the planned massacre and the innocent Black residents they slaughtered.

But just as Holocaust survivors challenged Holocaust deniers, Greenwood survivors have not only contested this nation’s damning silence on racist horrors untold, they’ve demanded recognition and restitution.

During that transient moment after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, it seemed like the Greenwood survivors would finally receive some redress. But like the racial reckoning that turned out to be a mirage — and an unwilling prelude to the ongoing white supremacist backlash — they would be left wanting and waiting again.

In July, an Oklahoma county district court judge in Tulsa dismissed a lawsuit for reparations filed by Ellis, Fletcher, and Randle after state officials argued that compensating them would be too great a financial burden for the state and city to bear. After an appeal, the Oklahoma Supreme Court is now considering the case, but the state has told the court it won’t consider a settlement with the survivors. Then there is Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s ultra-rightwing superintendent of public instruction, who said that schoolchildren should not be taught that race had anything to do with the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Only two known survivors remain. It’s as if Oklahoma officials are trying to wait them out until glory calls them, as it has now summoned Ellis home. Concluding his congressional testimony, Ellis, a World War II Army veteran, said, “I still believe in America. I still believe in the ideals that I fought overseas to defend. And I believe if given the chance you will do the right thing and justice will be served.”

If that elusive justice ever comes it will be dimmed by the tragedy that Ellis, who fought so hard for so long, did not live to see it.

