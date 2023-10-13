Which war crimes?

The settler colonial state of Israel has dispossessed Palestinians for over 75 years. As a citizen, I don’t want to be part of this oppression. Israel is responsible for the consequences of its own actions.

The Israeli government has openly stated its intention to use illegal collective punishment, or to fight in Gaza like it is fighting “human-animals,” per the defense minister, and to turn Gaza hideouts into rubble, per Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Does support mean closing our eyes to these potential war crimes? Very troubling if it does.

Advertisement

Mohammad Salmassi

Worcester





Your Oct. 11 editorial is outrageously irresponsible and outright dangerous. You write that now is not the time for de-escalation or discussion of Israel’s policy of occupation. When exactly is the time? How long can people cry before we hear them? How can supposedly educated and humane people be so callous and reckless? There is no military solution to this conflict, only a political and diplomatic one. As long as Palestinians are oppressed, violence will persist and Israel will not be safe. If you really cared about innocent people dying, your board would urge President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call for an immediate cease-fire and resumption of peace negotiations.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Andrea Burns

Boston





As a human being first and a Jewish American second, I am heartsick and horrified by the violence and death rained on Israelis and Palestinians, the merciless slaughter perpetrated by Hamas, and the merciless Israeli bombardment of the open-air prison that is Gaza. Contrary to the Globe editorial, now is the time to have this discussion of how an almost century-long conflict has resulted in this horror. For Americans and the United States to go all in on supporting Israel’s revenge through increased military aid without addressing the oppression and apartheid visited upon the Palestinians is to treat them as second-class citizens and worse. To avoid this discussion now will only lead to more dehumanization and a future of repeated horrors.

Advertisement

Bob Mason

Beverly





Our leaders in Washington have condemned the horrific atrocities committed against Israeli civilians. I share their outrage, and I join others in mourning the deaths of Israelis. Why, though, have our leaders failed to condemn the atrocities right now unfolding against civilians in Gaza, hourly perishing under the bombs of the Israel Defense Forces?

The double standard is agonizing to see. Israel has already dropped hundreds of bombs on Gaza. At this writing about 1,500 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, including about 500 children. Meanwhile, Israel has cut off food, water, and medicine for the 2 million residents of Gaza, in a move that the United Nations has called “collective punishment” and a violation of international law. Israel’s anticipated ground offensive in Gaza may lead to the deaths of many more thousands innocent people.

It is agonizing to see Gazan mothers grieving over their dead children and doctors begging for the restoration of medicine and electricity so that they can operate on the victims of Israeli attacks.

The heinous acts of Hamas must not be used to justify the commission of heinous acts by the Israeli government. The bombing of Gaza must stop, and humanitarian corridors must be established for the people of Gaza to safely leave the war zone.

Advertisement

John Sanbonmatsu

Arlington





(Never) again and again and again

The conflict in the Middle East is as complex as it is historic. It predates the establishment of the Jewish state in 1948 and, unfortunately, will probably continue well into the future. It is not a black-and-white issue, therefore, a swift and just resolution is virtually impossible.

That said, the recent bloodshed, perpetrated by Hamas, a militant terrorist organization, needs to be vehemently denounced by the international political community. I move within moderate ecclesial circles and liberal academic ones, and have hardly heard any voices of condemnation. I looked at the social media accounts of numerous scholars and clerics whom I admire. The chirping of crickets is deafening. With a cadre of politicians, academics, and clergy outwardly sympathizing with (and some even applauding the actions of) Hamas, even in the United States, it is no wonder that such silence is ubiquitous.

There is no moral construct that justifies the kidnapping, rape, torture, and killing of innocent Israelis. When such heinous acts are fueled by antisemitism, they are beyond unconscionable.

This is not Islamophobia. Hamas embodies traditional Islam the same way that the Ku Klux Klan reflects orthodox Christianity. Both organizations are atrocious and neither epitomizes the “faith” they bastardized to legitimize their hateful ideologies.

I visited the Dachau concentration camp 33 years ago. At the exit of the camp, a living monument to the potential of inhumanity, there is a sign that reads “Never Again” in multiple languages. This testimonial calls upon us to embrace “the better angels of our nature,” as Abraham Lincoln so eloquently wrote. It also calls to mind the words, “Those who forget their history are condemned to repeat it.”

Advertisement

We remember our history quite well, but our hatred of one another possesses us to perpetuate it.

The Rev. John Tamilio III

Beverly