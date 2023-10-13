Acton-Boxborough, Newton South make leaps in Globe Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll; Marshfield girls rising fast

Brookline remains atop the Globe boys’ cross-country Top 20 poll after running past Weymouth, 15-50, with their final Bay State matchup of the season. Top 10 foe Newton North looms next week. Acton-Boxborough moves up to No. 4 after its 26-32 victory over Westford, which bumps down to No. 5. Moving up to third, Newton South showcased its deep roster during a 17-49 victory over Cambridge, which drops two spots to No. 14. Boston Latin impressed with its dominant first-place team finish in the Bay State Invitational’s Varsity B race, but a logjam of impressive teams ahead of the Wolfpack keeps them steady at No. 7. Unbeaten Marblehead enters the top 20 for the first time this season at No. 18 after topping both Danvers and Masconomet in a tri-meet.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll
The Globe poll as of Oct. 13, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1 Brookline (8-0-0)
2 Wellesley (7-1-0)
3 Newton South (2-2-0)
4 Acton-Boxborough (5-2-0)
5 Westford (3-2-0)
6 BC High (5-0-0)
7 Boston Latin (3-2-0)
8 Oliver Ames (5-0-0)
9 Newton North (6-1-0)
10 Lowell (7-1-0)
11 Lexington (4-0-0)
12 Billerica (7-1-0)
13 Winchester (4-0-0)
14 Cambridge (4-1-0)
15 Natick (2-3-0)
16 Wakefield (4-0-0)
17 Hopkinton (5-0-0)
18 Marblehead (6-0-0)
19 Hamilton-Wenham (4-0-0)
20 Danvers 3-1-0
Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll
The Globe girls’ cross-country Top 20 remains anchored by No. 1 Weymouth, which topped eighth-ranked Brookline, 22-35, in Wednesday’s dual meet with an impressive display of depth. No. 3 Acton-Boxborough handled Westford by a 19-39 final, bumping the Ghosts down two spots to No. 16. Needham star sophomore Greta Hammer set the state’s top 5k time this season during the fifth-ranked Rockets’ 23-32 victory over Newton North, though the Tigers hold at the No. 11 spot following the tight defeat. No. 17 Central Catholic rolled to an impressive 30-39 victory over Lowell on Wednesday powered by star junior Madeline Courtemanche’s one-minute victory. Unbeaten Bishop Feehan enters the top 20 in the poll’s final spot, led by Lauren Augustyn’s standout senior campaign. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
1 Weymouth (8-0-0)
2 Wellesley (7-1-0)
3 Acton-Boxborough (5-0-0)
4 Oliver Ames (5-0-0)
5 Needham (7-1-0)
6 Cambridge (2-2-0)
7 Holliston (5-0-0)
8 Brookline (5-3-0)
9 Arlington (4-0-0)
10 Hopkinton (4-1-0)
11 Newton North (5-3-0)
12 Barnstable (4-0-0)
13 North Andover (8-0-0)
14 Marshfield (4-0-0)
15 Newton South (2-1-0)
16 Westford (2-3-0)
17 Central Catholic (7-1-0)
18 Medfield (3-2-0)
19 Lowell (6-2-0)
20 Bishop Feehan (5-0-0)
