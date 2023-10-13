Acton-Boxborough, Newton South make leaps in Globe Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll; Marshfield girls rising fast

Kailas Ciatto and Brookline swept Weymouth to hold onto the No. 1 spot. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Brookline remains atop the Globe boys’ cross-country Top 20 poll after running past Weymouth, 15-50, with their final Bay State matchup of the season. Top 10 foe Newton North looms next week. Acton-Boxborough moves up to No. 4 after its 26-32 victory over Westford, which bumps down to No. 5. Moving up to third, Newton South showcased its deep roster during a 17-49 victory over Cambridge, which drops two spots to No. 14. Boston Latin impressed with its dominant first-place team finish in the Bay State Invitational’s Varsity B race, but a logjam of impressive teams ahead of the Wolfpack keeps them steady at No. 7. Unbeaten Marblehead enters the top 20 for the first time this season at No. 18 after topping both Danvers and Masconomet in a tri-meet.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.