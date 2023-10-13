Browns rule Deshaun Watson out, will start P.J. Walker at quarterback vs. unbeaten 49ers

Watson, who unexpectedly sat out an Oct. 1 loss to the Ravens despite being medically cleared by the Browns, didn’t practice at all this week with a bruise suffered on a running play against the Titans three weeks ago. He had been expected to return this week following the team’s bye, but he instead stayed inside the team’s facility for rehab.

Two weeks after Watson surprised the team before kickoff by saying he couldn’t play with a shoulder injury, Cleveland officially ruled the quarterback out Friday and named P.J. Walker , currently on the practice squad, as the starter at home Sunday against the unbeaten 49ers. Walker, who signed in August, went 4-3 in seven starts over the past three seasons for the Panthers.

The Browns didn’t wait for Deshaun Watson to tell them he couldn’t play.

Advertisement

Approached at his locker, Watson told the AP the injury has improved and that he’s been “doing all medical procedures” to get back. Watson also said he didn’t know if he’ll be back next week when the Browns play at Indianapolis.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

With Watson unavailable, the Browns started Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the Ravens and the rookie had a rocky NFL debut, throwing three interceptions in a 28-3 loss.

Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio (knee) will also sit out against San Francisco, ending his streak of starting 102 straight regular-season games.

Panthers to play Dolphins shorthanded

Chuba Hubbard will start at running back Sunday for the Panthers against the AFC East-leading Dolphins with veteran Miles Sanders ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Sanders is one of five players who are listed as out for the Panthers. Safeties Vonn Bell (quad) and Xavier Woods (hamstring), guard Chandler Zavala (neck), and fullback Gio Ricci (shoulder) were also ruled out.

The Panthers will be extremely thin at safety against the high-powered Miami offense and coach Frank Reich said Matthias Farley will be added from the practice squad and is expected to start.

Advertisement

Sanders, who signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with winless Carolina — the largest deal given out to a running back in the offseason — started the team’s first five games. However, Hubbard has received 23 carries the last two weeks, three more than Sanders. In last Sunday’s loss at Detroit, Sanders didn’t play as much in the second half after a first-half fumble.

Eagles, Jets beat up on defense

The Eagles and Jets will be without a few key defensive players when they square off Sunday.

Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter, undefeated Philadelphia’s sacks leader, was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered midweek in practice. The ninth overall pick in April has 3½ sacks in his first five NFL games. Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) missed practice all week and safety Justin Evans (knee) was placed on injured reserve. On offense, receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) will also miss the game.

For the Jets, cornerback D.J. Reed was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a concussion. Fellow corner Sauce Gardner also missed practice Friday with an illness and was listed as questionable, but coach Robert Saleh thought he’d be fine to play. Backup cornerback Brandin Echols and special teams ace Justin Hardee were both ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Taylor to sub in for Jones against Bills

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play Sunday night against the Bills because of a neck injury.

Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who spent three seasons with the Bills, will start for New York, his first start since late in 2021 with Houston. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent, either will be elevated from the practice squad or signed to the roster to be his backup.

Advertisement

The Giants have given up a league-high 30 sacks, with Jones on the field for 28 of those.

Ravens’ Oweh unable to go again

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) will miss his fourth straight game when Baltimore plays the Titans on Sunday at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) was the only other player on the injury list and is questionable to play.

Tennessee could have defensive tackle Teair Tart back from a toe injury a week after the Colts ran wild against it. Tart returned to practice and was listed as questionable.

Oh baby! McVay could miss game

If Sean McVay’s first child arrives on a Sunday this month, the Rams will have to take the field without their coach.

McVay and his wife, Veronika, are expecting “in the next couple of weeks,” he confirmed. When asked about the Rams’ contingency plans if the big day coincides with a game day, McVay smiled and said: “I won’t be at the game.”