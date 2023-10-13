It would be nice if Patriots fans could hear from Bob Kraft, and other thoughts

▪ It’s time we heard from Bob Kraft regarding the sad state of the Patriots . Is Bill Belichick Patriot King for Life?

Picked-up pieces while wondering if the Patriots will resort to “Barbie Night” at Gillette before this season is over …

What about the owner? How much of this is his fault? Could he have stepped in and kept Tom Brady? Can he abandon Foxborough’s “value first” philosophy and spend more on player payroll? Kraft apologized to fans at the end of last season and pledged that things would improve. So where is he now?

We hear from Belichick and the quarterback just about every day. What is Kraft’s level of patience as this sorry season unfolds?

Will Kraft fire his coach at the end of the season if things don’t get better? Would Kraft (gulp) make a change during the season? Would he accept an offer to trade Belichick to another franchise? Would he broker a deal with Belichick to let him step aside when the season ends and make it look like it was Bill’s decision?

Or … is Kraft a Still Bill guy? Does the owner believe his Hall of Fame-bound coach will turn things around? Will Kraft stick with Bill even if the Patriots fail to make the playoffs again? Does he want to keep Belichick around for the 18 wins Belichick needs to pass Don Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history?

Robert Kraft has yet to publicly discuss the Patriots' poor start to the season. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Kraft is a guy who likes to have things both ways. He regularly apologizes to fans and promises a better product … then stands back and watches Belichick driving the Patriots deeper into a ditch.

Kraft promotes “the Patriot Way,” yet allows police-blotter characters to play for the team if Belichick believes they can help the Patriots win.

Kraft is the NFL owner who pledged to demand an apology from the league when Deflategate charges were levied, then rolled over and accepted all penalties in order to keep his seat at the NFL Big Boy Table.

The owner desperately craves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but puts off some Hall voters when he lawyers his way out of trouble, avoiding all consequences, while overseeing a wildly successful team that has been repeatedly sanctioned for Belichick-driven rules violations.

Kraft has been a great owner for Patriots fans since he bought the team in 1994. And now, when things are going the wrong way, fans want to know what he plans to do about the situation.

He declined to speak to this reporter this past week. Fair enough (I mean, who would talk to me?). He also declined to speak with the Globe’s Nicole Yang.

Fans need to hear from their longtime owner.

Everyone in New England has an opinion about the Patriots’ plight, but at this critical hour, Kraft’s is the only voice that counts.

Through the years, Kraft generally has been willing and eager to talk about his team at various public events and ribbon-cuttings, but these days, in the words of colleague Kevin Paul Dupont, “You can’t see the lighthouse for the trees.”

The Patriots will tell you that their owner is available to the media more than most in our town, and that’s fair. The owner of the Red Sox (John Henry, who also owns the Globe) is done talking about his team and deflects all commentary to Sam Kennedy, an affable CEO who has limited say on the direction of the Boston baseball operation. We hear from Bruins boss Charlie Jacobs on a need-to-know basis regarding the fate and fortunes of that team. At the other end of the spectrum, Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca rarely shy away from scrutiny.

For almost 30 years, Kraft has been a strong voice for this franchise. Longtime Patriots publicist Stacey James believes the owner probably will take questions about his team at the NFL’s quarterly meeting in New York Tuesday and Wednesday.

Good. We’ve had enough guessing from “Quick Slants,” Zo and Beetle, and the Fellowship of the Miserable.

It’s time to hear from the owner.

▪ Quiz: Six of the NHL’s top 14 career points leaders played some portion of their career for the Bruins. Name them (answer below).

▪ Since I picked the Lions to win the Super Bowl, let me take this opportunity to pick the Toronto Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup.

▪ Speaking of the Lions, is Matt Patricia having a big laugh over this Patriots mess?

▪ A longtime baseball executive with some history in Boston reached out this past week, noting, “I’ve been involved in a few [general manager] searches over the years and thought I had identified a premier candidate for the Sox position. However I’m told that person has no interest — with word apparently spreading across the baseball industry that the last two to hold that Red Sox position accomplished what they were asked to do … and yet were dismissed.”

▪ Fired Red Sox coaches Dave Bush and Carlos Febles were both kind, smart men and would be an asset to any big league organizations. They join Chaim Bloom and Masataka Yoshida’s translator as the only scapegoats (so far) for a third last-place finish in four seasons.

One thing that did not help Bush was Ryan Brasier’s stunning success with the Dodgers after he was released by the Red Sox. Brasier had a 7.29 ERA with the Red Sox, then allowed only three earned runs in 39 appearances for the first-place Dodgers.

▪ Dusty Baker vs. Bruce Bochy in the ALCS. Here’s one for the old guys.

▪ Unlike Belichick, Miami’s young coach Mike McDaniel does not impose “high school punishment” by making a rookie fumbler sit on the bench for the rest of the game cradling a football. This is what Bill did to Demario “Pop” Douglas when Douglas fumbled in Week 2 against Miami.

Last weekend, Dolphins rookie De’Von Achane fumbled but came right back out the next series and bolted 76 yards for a touchdown.

The Dolphins' De'Von Achane (right) was off to the races on a 76-yard second-quarter romp against the Giants. Megan Briggs/Getty

▪ The notion of “Tanking for Caleb” — Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams — is true folly. The quest to pass Shula’s record is one of the things that keeps Belichick going, and he’s not about to willingly suffer a 2-15 season to get the next great quarterback.

▪ Big congrats to local hockey legend Joe Bertagna, who has been named recipient of the NHL’s 2023 prestigious Lester Patrick Trophy.

Bertagna has been Mr. Hockey in these parts since he was a star netminder for the Arlington Spy Ponders. He was Harvard’s goalie in the late 1960s and early ’70s, ECAC hockey commissioner for 15 years, commissioner of Hockey East for 23 years, and was instrumental in the growth of women’s hockey across the US for five decades.

He also was Bruins goalie coach for six seasons and is perhaps most famous for playing a Harvard goaltender in “Love Story,” for which he should have been nominated for an Oscar ahead of Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw.

▪ How does University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal recover from one of the worst bonehead moves in NCAA history last weekend? Cristobal’s Hurricanes had a 20-17 lead over Georgia Tech and possession of the football with 34 seconds left. Tech had no timeouts. All Miami had to do was take a knee and the game was over.

Instead, Cristobal called for a handoff to running back Donald Chaney. Chaney fumbled. Tech recovered and marched downfield for a game-winning touchdown. Ouch. Worse than panicked Pete Carroll calling for a slant pass into traffic on the 1-yard line.

▪ Brady’s intention to buy a piece of the Raiders is not expected to be ratified at the NFL owners meeting this coming week. According to the Washington Post, there are concerns about Brady getting a “steep discount” for his minority stake.

▪ Sorry, Bloominati, but Yoshida seems a little soft. He’s subpar defensively, not much of a base runner, doesn’t hit for much power, and was .263 with a .663 OPS in the second half.

▪ For some reason, I love the fact that Miguel Cabrera finished with 511 homers, same as Mel Ott.

▪ Arizona’s Evan Longoria has played more games than any other player in this year’s playoffs. He hit a pretty important homer at the end of the 2011 regular season, beating the Yankees for the Rays and bouncing the Red Sox from the playoffs.

The 2023 Red Sox, meanwhile, can now say they finished last in a division that went 0-7 in the postseason.

▪ The vaunted New York Post, famous for “Page Six,” now has “Page Swift,” a regular feature bringing readers up to date on all things Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

▪ Belichick loves long snappers more than anything, so we hope he’s eyeballing Bentley’s Sal Lupoli Jr., a Chelmsford native who is one of the best.

▪ When a little rain interrupted the spectacular (outdoor) wedding of former Red Sox maestro Dr. Charles Steinberg and Kara Lynch at Tanglewood last weekend, one couldn’t help noticing that while some ducked for cover, all of the Red Sox “baseball people” at the ceremony soldiered on and got a little wet.

“We’re used to waiting for the ‘window’ when it’s eventually going to clear,” said Kennedy.

An audio tribute from the late Brooks Robinson, a video sent from Jim Palmer, and a live number from James Taylor highlighted the reception for the happy couple.

▪ In case you missed it: Intrepid Globe correspondent Nate Weitzer covered Catholic Memorial’s epic 41-38 victory over Xaverian last weekend, reporting how the game was won when veteran CM coach John DiBiaso called for junior tailback Lasean Sharp to take a toss to the right, lure the defense, then throw a 6-yard pass to tight end Michael Hegarty for a game-winning TD as time expired.

Weitzer’s followup story revealed that CM’s trick play is called “Ms. Porter,” in honor of Leslye Porter, who has been an English teacher at CM for 16 years. Ms. Porter’s Opus. Great stuff!

▪ Prayers go out to great American champion Mary Lou Retton, who is battling a rare form of pneumonia in a Texas hospital.

▪ The 2023 Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony takes place Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Wequassett Resort in Harwich, beginning at 10 a.m. Inductees include Lance Berkman, Glenn Davis, and Billy Wagner, plus Mitchell Jordan, Max Pentecost, Mary Henderson, and the late Jim Higgins. For tickets ($90 for brunch and ceremony), write to Cape Cod Baseball Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 261, Harwich Port, MA 02646 or email mikerichard0725@gmail.com.

▪ Quiz answer: Jaromir Jagr, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque, Joe Thornton, Mark Recchi, Paul Coffey.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.