Defense does the trick for No. 4 King Philip as it survives a late rally from No. 14 Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH — As yards became hard to come by for the King Philip offense, its defense was up to the challenge.
In a battle of unbeatens, fourth-ranked King Philip forced a pair of second-half turnovers against No. 14 Foxborough, allowing the Warriors to maintain their early lead and deny Foxborough coach Jack Martinelli his 300th win with a 13-7 triumph at the field bearing his name.
“We hung in there until the very end,” Martinelli said. “Life isn’t going to be all balloons and candy. We hadn’t trailed in any game at any juncture to this point.”
Thomas Kilroy and Keigan Canto-Osorio came down with interceptions for the visitors in the first meeting between the Hockomock crossover foes since 2019.
King Philip (6-0) amassed more than 250 yards rushing, cashing in on 1- and 6-yard touchdown runs by Jack Berthiaume in the first half to take control.
Foxborough (5-1) broke onto the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter on a flawless 69-yard double pass from quarterback Mike Marcucella to Ben Angelini to Nick Gordon, turning up the heat on KP.
But while Foxborough prevented the visitors from scoring again, the hosts failed to collect another first town on three subsequent drives.
“It’s tough to make a living just lining up and pounding straight ahead when everybody knows what you’re going to do, but at the same time, you’re working a little clock,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said.
Andrew Laplante paced the KP rushing attack with 160 yards on 30 carries.