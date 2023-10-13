Defense does the trick for No. 4 King Philip as it survives a late rally from No. 14 Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH — As yards became hard to come by for the King Philip offense, its defense was up to the challenge.

In a battle of unbeatens, fourth-ranked King Philip forced a pair of second-half turnovers against No. 14 Foxborough, allowing the Warriors to maintain their early lead and deny Foxborough coach Jack Martinelli his 300th win with a 13-7 triumph at the field bearing his name.

“We hung in there until the very end,” Martinelli said. “Life isn’t going to be all balloons and candy. We hadn’t trailed in any game at any juncture to this point.”