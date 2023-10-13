EMass cross-country: With the state’s fastest 5k girls’ time this season, Needham’s Greta Hammer headlines Runners of the Week

Ava Bullock, Barnstable — The junior charged to a 13-second 5k victory (19:22.1) in the Bay State Invitational’s Varsity B race.

Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, Marshfield — The junior broke out for her best 5k result of her season, winning by more than 20 seconds (18:33.7) in Wednesday’s dual meet against Hingham.

Brendan Burm, Hingham — The much-improved senior remains undefeated this season, setting a 37-second 5k personal best (15:59.65) in his first-place finish during Wednesday’s 27-28 loss to Marshfield.

Colin Fisher, Boston Latin — The senior’s eight-second 5k victory in the Bay State Invitational’s Varsity B race (16:04.7) helped lift the Falcons to victory on Saturday.

Advertisement

Greta Hammer, Needham — The star sophomore ran the state’s fastest 5k time this season (18:07) in a dominant one-minute victory during Wednesday’s dual meet with Newton North.

Ethan Sholk, Lincoln-Sudbury — Managed to edge out Brookline’s Kailas Ciatto to win the Bay State Invitational’s Varsity C race (15:50.6) on Saturday as a junior, finishing just two seconds off his 5k personal best.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.