On Friday the 13th, Salem’s Albert Pujols haunts Lynn Classical with winning TD catch in final seconds

Albert Pujols conceded the pass wasn’t for him, but he’s the one who came down with the catch to keep his Salem football team undefeated.
The senior wide receiver made the most of his one offensive touch Friday night, reeling in the game-winning, toe-touching scoring strike on a wild play with 13.3 seconds remaining in a thrilling 48-44 road victory at Lynn Classical.
“Me and my man were both there, so either he or I was catching it,” Pujols said. “I had to keep my feet in, and that’s all practice.”
Defensive struggles didn’t do Salem in. Neither did a quiet couple of quarters for star running back Devante Ozuna. Heck, not even Friday the 13th haunted the Witches’ undefeated record, which is now 6-0. Lynn Classical dropped to 4-2.
“They posed a lot of challenges for us with their talented players,” Salem coach Matt Bouchard said. “Our team, in general, did a fantastic job adapting.”
Contrasting offensive styles met at a blustery Manning Field, with Salem’s methodical drives counterbalancing Lynn Classical’s big-play abilities. Neither team led by more than a touchdown.
Salem quarterback Corey Grimes fed the ball to more than a half dozen weapons. Ozuna, Julian Ortiz, Shane Field, Quinn Rocco Ryan, and Pujols scored.
The host Rams got standout efforts from quarterback Brian Vaughan Jr., who amassed more than 350 yards through the air. Wide receivers RJ Faessler (204 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns) and John Nasky (156 yards, 2 TDs) kept Lynn Classical in it.
Pujols’ score capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that sealed the victory.
“Our team fights hard,” Pujols said. “Our defense is strong. Even though it didn’t really show on the scoreboard, it’s stronger than it seems.”