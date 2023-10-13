On Friday the 13th, Salem’s Albert Pujols haunts Lynn Classical with winning TD catch in final seconds

Albert Pujols conceded the pass wasn’t for him, but he’s the one who came down with the catch to keep his Salem football team undefeated.

The senior wide receiver made the most of his one offensive touch Friday night, reeling in the game-winning, toe-touching scoring strike on a wild play with 13.3 seconds remaining in a thrilling 48-44 road victory at Lynn Classical.

“Me and my man were both there, so either he or I was catching it,” Pujols said. “I had to keep my feet in, and that’s all practice.”