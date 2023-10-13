Lynnfield took a lesson from Tyler Adamo’s resiliency to stay undefeated and claim the top spot in the Cape Ann League

From that point on, Adamo was practically flawless. The junior extended plays with his legs, slung passes around the field with his right arm, and rebounded from the early mistake to propel Lynnfield into sole possession of first place in the Cape Ann League with a 24-14 road win over Amesbury on Friday night at chilly Landry Stadium.

“It was like ‘Oh my God’ this is real,” said Adamo. “I had a lot of emotions coming into the game and everything crashed at once.”

Tyler Adamo’s first pass attempt of the game was intercepted by Amesbury. As the host Redhawks celebrated the turnover, the Lynnfield quarterback retreated to the sideline and uttered a quick pep talk to himself.

“I’m proud of what Tyler has done this year,” said Lynnfield coach Patrick Lamusta. “He continues to make plays with his legs and be a leader.”

Adamo completed 15 of 18 passes to six different receivers for 227 yards. He tossed a pair of beautiful touchdown passes in the left corner of the end zone to his favorite target, Joey Cucciniello. For his encore, Adamo burst through the line of scrimmage and dove across the goal line for a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

“Tyler is like a second baseman,” said Lamusta. “It’s about getting the ball to athletes out in space. And he can spin it. He’s just been really great.”

Lynnfield’s defense was equally impressive, stymying Amesbury’s tricky wing-T offense for three quarters. The Pioneers left Amesbury empty-handed with a goal-line stand after Adamo’s interception, and forced three fumbles as the offense built a 17-0 lead.

The Redhawks (4-1) eventually found the end zone early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by star back Michael Sanchez, cutting the Lynnfield lead to 17-8. But Adamo answered three minutes later for a commanding 24-8 lead.

“All my boys picked me up,” said Adamo. “The line, the receivers, the defense. That really helped.”

Friday’s 10-point margin was Lynnfield’s narrowist of the season following wins by 34, 22, 29, 31, and 42 points. But escaping Amesbury with a victory of any kind was the goal as the Pioneers moved to 6-0 for the first time since 2014.

“We had to prove to ourselves that we can hang in there physically,” said Lamusta. “We had that next-play mentality. It was a great team win.”

Abington 21, Rockland 0 — Senior Ryan Simonetti tallied touchdown runs of 2 and 10 yards in the second half to lead the Green Wave (5-1) in a South Shore showdown.

Bedford 42, Newton South 8 — Ryan McGrath totaled four touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air to Nelson Crawford, in a Dual County League Middle Division win for the Buccaneers (4-2).

Bishop Feehan 24, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Andrew Orphanos had three interceptions, including a 24-yard pick-6 in the second quarter to lead the Shamrocks (5-1, 4-0) past the host Cardinals (5-1, 3-1). Bishop Feehan had five picks and five sacks while holding Spellman to less than 100 yards. David Quinn had two touchdown runs in the second half.

Bishop Fenwick 34, Archbishop Williams 6 — Anthony Nichols scored thrice, pulling in a receiving touchdown and rumbling for two on the ground. Aidan Silva was 4 for 4 on PATs and 2 for 2 on field goals as the Crusaders (5-1) cruised to a Catholic Central victory.

Danvers 27, Swampscott 14 — With 205 yards on 36 touches, including 135 rushing yards, Owen Gasinowski led the Falcons (4-2) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Dartmouth 31, Durfee 0 — Jackson Hart threw a pair of touchdown passes, a 53-yarder to Jalen Adams and a 10-yarder to Raymond Gramlich, who also ran in a 7-yard score as the Indians (6-0) stayed perfect with a Southeast Conference win. Markus Andrews added a 51-yard scoring run on a reverse.

Dover-Sherborn 14, Millis 6 — Junior quarterback Garrett Webb tossed touchdowns of 25 and 50 yards in the first half to lead the Raiders (3-3) to a Tri-Valley League victory.

Fairhaven 28, Old Rochester 0 — The Blue Devils made a compelling case that they are the top team in the South Coast Conference, regardless of size. Fairhaven (6-0) rushed for well over 300 yards, led by junior Justin Marques (30 carries, 238 yards, 3 TDs). “If I needed to give it to [Marques] 20 more times to win that football game, I would’ve,” said Fairhaven coach Derek Almeida. Colby Correia took a toss for a 29-yard touchdown and added two interceptions.

Holliston 44, Medfield 0 — Kaua Lima threw TD passes of 49 and 30 yards and Devin Harding rushed for a pair of scores, leading the Panthers (3-3) to a Tri-Valley League Large victory. Aidan Ibbitson returned a punt 37 yards to the house.

Latin Academy 28, English High 8 — Anthony Taurasi rumbled for 125 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, leading the Dragons (2-4) to a Boston City League victory.

Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Rayhan Nsereko recorded five touchdowns as the Warriors (5-1) cruised to a Dual County League Thorpe Division win. Nsereko returned a kickoff for a touchdown and rushed for the other four. He finished the day with 180 yards on 18 carries. It was L-S’s second-straight shutout.

Mansfield 28, Barnstable 7 — Connor Curtis powered in for a pair of scores from a yard out and connected with Brandon Jackman for a 57-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, leading the host Hornets (3-3) to a nonleague triumph.

Needham 42, Braintree 21 — Tate Hoffmeister churned out 142 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, lifting the No. 18 Rockets (5-1) to a Bay State Conference Herget win. Griffin Carr finished 8-of-10 passing for 174 yards and a pair of scores.

Nobles 42, Middlesex 14 — Chris Capone opened the night with two rushing touchdowns and Nobles (1-3) soared for the rest of the first half, building a 42-0 lead. Jack Murray, Keegan Crowe, Peter Nizolek, and Colin Kenney found the end zone. Kicker Owen Fitzsimmons was perfect on his PATs in the ISL matchup.

Old Colony 46, Cape Cod Tech 14 — The Cougars (5-1) did not complete a pass, but churned out a Mayflower Conference win with a powerful ground game. Stu Barnham (2 TDss) rushed for 83 yards in addition to a 95-yard kickoff return. Nathan Marden recorded a score and three 2-point conversions.

Revere 36, Somerville 0 — Abbas Attoui carried the ball 13 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns and also blocked a punt and returned it for a 30-yard score in a Greater Boston League win for the Patriots (1-5). Felipe Maia finished 4 of 4 on extra-point attempts and the Patriots’ defense recorded four sacks and three turnovers.

Shawsheen 35, Triton 7 — Senior Ryan Copson (5 catches for 80 yards) caught two first-half touchdowns and the Rams (6-0) pulled away in a nonleague tilt. Junior Sid Tildsley went 8 for 15 passing, totaling 121 yards and finding sophomore Dyllon Pratt for a 26-yard TD in the third. Senior Austin Malandain nabbed a pick-6 to finish off the win.

St. John’s Prep 37, Malden Catholic 12 — The second-ranked Eagles (6-0) scored on all five first-half possessions, taking a 38-0 lead into the break to earn their 13th consecutive victory. Cam LaGrassa ran for four touchdowns and Mason McSweeney hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Deacon Robillard in the Catholic Conference win.

Stoneham 22, Wilmington 21 — Junior Sean Kilty punched in two-point conversion for the lead with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter and added a 28-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter to lead the Spartans (2-4) to a Middlesex League win.

Walpole 42, Milton 23 — Noah Mackenzie ran for a score and threw for three, including two to Jamal Abdal-Khalaq, who added a pick-six in the fourth quarter to salt away a surprising Bay State Herget Division upset for the Timberwolves (3-3) over the eighth-ranked Wildcats (5-1), who fall from the ranks of the unbeaten.

West Bridgewater 34, Bristol-Plymouth 0 — Ty Holmes and Christian Packard found the end zone twice apiece and Ryan Nunes returned a punt to pay dirt as the Wildcats (4-1) picked up a nonleague win.

Westford 41, Concord-Carlisle 27 — Jake Cullen put on a show, finishing 13 of 17 for 142 yards and three touchdowns and carrying the ball 18 times for 164 yards and two scores in a Dual County League win for the Ghosts (4-2). Alex Wilson churned out 184 yards and a score on 14 carries and Evan Pasters caught a pair of touchdowns.

Weymouth 26, Framingham 15 — Junior Cam Aieta rushed for two touchdowns, highlighted by a fourth-quarter 90-yard scamper, in a Bay State Conference win for the Wildcats (5-1).

Globe correspondent Tyler Amaral reported from Fairhaven. Cam Kerry, AJ Traub, Brendan Kurie, Mike Puzzanghera, Khalin Kapoor and Joe Eachus contributed.