The Patriots have betrayed the principles that once made them great

Raiders receiver Davante Adams expressed similar deference for the 1-4 Patriots as his team prepared for this Sunday’s game.

“They’re always tough after a loss,” the person said. Days later, the Saints beat the Patriots, 34-0 .

Leading up to last week’s game, a member of the Saints organization expressed trepidation over facing a Patriots team that had just been beaten soundly by the Cowboys.

“It’s just one of those games where you can’t be fooled into thinking that is not a solid team because of the record,” Adams said. “We have to keep in mind the history of that organization and who’s coaching over there.”

Adams will find out, as the Saints did, that the team coming to Las Vegas is the Patriots in name only. The old maxims and caveats about Bill Belichick’s team no longer apply. The Patriots are broken, forced to “start all over,” as Belichick said following consecutive defeats by a combined 72-3, the worst two-game stretch in team history.

The entire operation is being reevaluated. The young quarterback’s confidence looks shot. The offense has scored the fewest points in the league, and the defense has forced the fewest turnovers. Their two best players are hurt for the season. The fans are talking about tanking for prized college QB Caleb Williams. And Belichick’s employment status is one of the hottest debate topics across the NFL.

The Patriots’ last Super Bowl win was only five years ago, and by 2021 they were back in the playoffs. Now the playoffs seem like a pipe dream.

It’s easy to blame Mac Jones, or the porous offensive line, or the lack of elite playmakers on offense. And the departure of Tom Brady was the franchise’s obvious turning point. No quarterback covered up warts like Brady, the NFL’s ultimate winner.

But the organizational issues run far deeper. The root of the issue is a betrayal by Belichick and the Krafts of many of the principles that made the Patriots the envy of the NFL for two decades.

▪ Drafting and developing

At the top of the list is poor drafting, developing, and retaining by Belichick and his staff. Robert Kraft brings up the draft woes at his state of the team media availability each March.

The Patriots dynasty was built on draft picks — Brady, Tedy Bruschi, Richard Seymour, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty — but the Patriots haven’t hit on a first-round pick since 2012 with Chandler Jones and Dont’a Hightower. They consistently whiff at receiver and tight end. Their few hits are at lower-impact positions like running back, guard, and safety.

Belichick gives up on players too quickly, as he did with Jarrett Stidham and most of the 2021-22 draft picks this year. He can’t figure out how to use players such as tight end Jonnu Smith, who already has more yards with the Falcons this year (246) than he had last year with the Patriots (245).

Jonnu Smith (left) had one touchdown in 30 games for the Patriots over two seasons. Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

And players who do develop are lost in free agency, such as Joe Thuney, Jakobi Meyers, and J.C. Jackson.

This has left the Patriots with one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, and a locker room sorely lacking leadership.

▪ Brain drain

The poor player development probably can be traced to the second major issue with the Patriots: significant turnover and a drain of talent from the coaching staff and front office.

Advertisement

One of the Patriots’ best weapons during their dynasty was their continuity and institutional knowledge. Their Super Bowl wins in 2014, 2016, and 2018 were accomplished with essentially the same coaches and executives.

Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a decade. Matt Patricia ran the defense for six years. Nick Caserio ran the front office since 2008. Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia and running backs coach Ivan Fears were there from the beginning.

Position coaches such as Brian Flores, Brian Daboll, Chad O’Shea, Josh Boyer, and Joe Judge grew up in the Patriots system. So did executives Monti Ossenfort and Dave Ziegler. Jack Easterby helped Belichick weed out the bad apples. And Belichick always had trusted sidekick Ernie Adams in his ear.

Now, other than Judge, they’re all gone — many to other teams, some into retirement. Belichick has been left to cobble together a staff consisting mostly of his former players, his children, the children of his friends, and a few outside coaches recommended by others.

Steve Belichick (right), the head coach's son, has been on the coaching staff since 2012 and is currently linebackers coach. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Not one coach on the offensive staff has won a Super Bowl ring. Many of them met each other for the first time this season and are still feeling each other out.

Belichick spent 20 years preparing for turnover and developing the next wave of his staff, going from Charlie Weis to McDaniels, Scott Pioli to Caserio, Romeo Crennel to Patricia. The Patriots are potentially developing Jerod Mayo, Matt Groh, and Eliot Wolf as the next leaders, but the pipeline has mostly run dry with the rest of the staff.

Advertisement

▪ Meddling ownership

The Patriots were at their best when Belichick was given total control over the football product. But Kraft has started to meddle with some of the key decisions in recent years.

It started with the quarterback the Patriots will see in Vegas, Jimmy Garoppolo. Belichick had him lined up as the heir apparent, yet was forced to deal him at the 2017 trade deadline. Brady got the Patriots another ring after the trade, but they have floundered at quarterback since his departure with Cam Newton and Jones.

Kraft, not Belichick, was the one who kept McDaniels from going to Indianapolis in 2018. Kraft is the one who gave Mayo a big raise in the offseason and made him the potential coach-in-waiting. Kraft forced Belichick’s hand this offseason to move on from Patricia and Judge and add Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, whose unit has been the worst in the NFL.

There also is a belief shared by many in the NFL that Belichick took Jones in 2021, and continues to stand by him now, only as a way to appease Kraft.

▪ No urgency or bold moves

The Patriots always had the shrewdest front office in the NFL, whether it was acquiring Wes Welker and Randy Moss at discount prices, or signing Darrelle Revis for a year, or picking up someone like Akeem Ayers midseason and playing him at a new position as he contributed to a Super Bowl run.

Advertisement

Now the Patriots just waste assets, mostly at quarterback. They gave up Brady for nothing. They got a second-round pick for Garoppolo. They traded Stidham for practically nothing. They got a backup receiver for Jacoby Brissett. They burned a second-round pick on Mohamed Sanu. They traded three picks for Christian Barmore, who has been disappointing. They traded up for a kicker who is being outperformed by a rookie taken behind him. They traded Nick Folk for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

There also is a lack of spending, as the Patriots have been a bottom-six spending team in three of the past four years. Kraft spoke this offseason of the urgency of turning the team around, but didn’t spend any significant money in free agency.

Next up for the Patriots are the Raiders, who won last year's meeting on a botched lateral play at game's end. Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A team that always seemed to be two steps ahead of the NFL now is constantly playing catch-up. They don’t address obvious needs like wide receiver and offensive tackle, or make bold trades. Belichick invests in defense and special teams in an era when offense is king and special teams have never been more devalued.

Opponents still afford them the deference they earned between 2001-19.

“I’ve been around them long enough to know that no matter how bad or how good it is, it’s usually kind of like this [steady] inside the building,” McDaniels said this past week.

Not anymore. The Patriots’ issues run deep, and they are unlike any they have faced in Belichick’s 24 years.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.