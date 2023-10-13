Seven Patriots declared out for Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders

Seven Patriots were declared out for Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders in Las Vegas, according to the injury report released by the team Friday.
Linebacker Matthew Judon, who missed the Patriots’ loss last Sunday to the Saints after suffering an elbow injury in the previous week’s game vs. the Cowboys, is again out. Judon had surgery for the injury, but was not placed on injured reserve.
Defensive back Cody Davis (knee), receivers Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster (both listed with concussions), and offensive linemen Riley Reiff, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., and Cole Strange (all listed with knee injuries) were also declared out for Sunday’s game.
Davis, Reiff, and Strange had limited participation in practice sessions all week, according to the injury report. Wheatley, who was added to the report Friday, was also listed as limited.
Ten Patriots players were listed as questionable: DL Christian Barmore (knee), OL Trent Brown (chest), S Kyle Dugger (foot), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (knee), and CB Shaun Wade (shoulder).
The Raiders listed cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) and tackle Justin Herron (concussion) as out. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) was listed as questionable.