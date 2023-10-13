Seven Patriots declared out for Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders

Seven Patriots were declared out for Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders in Las Vegas, according to the injury report released by the team Friday.

Linebacker Matthew Judon, who missed the Patriots’ loss last Sunday to the Saints after suffering an elbow injury in the previous week’s game vs. the Cowboys, is again out. Judon had surgery for the injury, but was not placed on injured reserve.

Defensive back Cody Davis (knee), receivers Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster (both listed with concussions), and offensive linemen Riley Reiff, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., and Cole Strange (all listed with knee injuries) were also declared out for Sunday’s game.