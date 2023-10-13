Red Sox interview assistant GM Eddie Romero for top job, with more candidates expected to follow

Nearly one month after Chaim Bloom’s dismissal as Red Sox chief baseball officer, the search for his replacement remains ongoing.
Multiple industry sources confirmed a report from MassLive.com that Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero, who has been with the team since 2006, has already interviewed.
Romero, according to those sources, is one of multiple internal candidates who either has interviewed or will do so. The Sox also have external candidates who have agreed to be interviewed, according to one source.
That said, multiple external candidates — believed to include some current heads of baseball operations — are believed to have turned down the chance to pursue the job.
Factors that have deterred potential candidates include concerns related to uprooting young families — particularly given that each of the last three heads of baseball operations have had tenures of fewer than four years — as well as questions about the challenges of inheriting a manager (Alex Cora) and a well-defined front office senior leadership structure.
At the conclusion of the season, Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy said the team planned a “robust” search process for one or two people to lead the baseball operations department. He described a process that would include both internal and external candidates and would not be constrained by offseason events such as the GM Meetings, which will take place in Arizona Nov. 7-9.
