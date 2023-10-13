Red Sox interview assistant GM Eddie Romero for top job, with more candidates expected to follow

Nearly one month after Chaim Bloom’s dismissal as Red Sox chief baseball officer, the search for his replacement remains ongoing.

Multiple industry sources confirmed a report from MassLive.com that Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero, who has been with the team since 2006, has already interviewed.

Romero, according to those sources, is one of multiple internal candidates who either has interviewed or will do so. The Sox also have external candidates who have agreed to be interviewed, according to one source.