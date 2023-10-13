Seventeen days ago, Chelmsford quarterback Kyle Wilder checked himself into the hospital with a swollen leg. Five surgeries later, he’s been released.

After enduring 17 days in the hospital, including 11 in intensive care, and undergoing five surgeries, Chelmsford senior quarterback Kyle Wilder was released from Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday and is resting comfortably at his home, according to a statement released by his family.

Wilder sustained an injury to his right thigh in a game against Methuen on Sept. 22. Four days later, with the leg still swollen, Wilder checked into Lowell General Almost immediately he was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Following his 11 days in the intensive care unit, Wilder spent another six days ardently working with occupational, speech, and physical therapists, determined to make a full recovery.