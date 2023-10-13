Seventeen days ago, Chelmsford quarterback Kyle Wilder checked himself into the hospital with a swollen leg. Five surgeries later, he’s been released.

After enduring 17 days in the hospital, including 11 in intensive care, and undergoing five surgeries, Chelmsford senior quarterback Kyle Wilder was released from Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday and is resting comfortably at his home, according to a statement released by his family.
Wilder sustained an injury to his right thigh in a game against Methuen on Sept. 22. Four days later, with the leg still swollen, Wilder checked into Lowell General Almost immediately he was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital.
Following his 11 days in the intensive care unit, Wilder spent another six days ardently working with occupational, speech, and physical therapists, determined to make a full recovery.
Advertisement
“Going forward, Kyle still has a long way to go,” wrote his parents Kevin and Ali Wilder. “He will continue to have visiting nurses as well as occupational and physical therapists at home. Kyle is progressing well and walking with a walker and crutches. His medical team at Boston Children’s Hospital is completely amazed at his physical progress as well as his internal strength and determination to get better.”
Listed at 6 feet 1 inch and 195 pounds, the three-year starter was a key cog in the Lions’ offense, while filling a key leadership role. A member of the National Honor Society, Wilder had his sights set on playing collegiately.
“As a family, we are so thankful for the many prayers, cards, text messages, gifts, and expressions of love that we have received in the last few weeks,” the statement read. “Words cannot express how incredibly grateful we are; your prayers are so comforting.”
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.