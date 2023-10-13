Under bright lights, Holliston’s Carmen Luisi sets the pace at Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational

In a thrilling girls’ medium-school varsity 5k, the race’s top three finishers — Holliston teammates Carmen Luisi (17:47.9) and Maggie Kuchman (17:48.0), and Marblehead’s Marietta O’Connell (17:48.0) — crossed the line one-tenth of a second apart. Luisi earned the narrow victory, which is also the state’s top 5k time this season.

With an evening full of epic endings and personal bests, Friday’s small and medium school varsity races proved no exception.

Staged under the lights at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth, the MSTCA’s Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational has earned a reputation for producing record-smashing times in almost every event.

Luisi’s winning effort was five seconds off her personal best, every other top 10 finisher behind Luisi set a personal record — including Kuchman by 22 seconds, and O’Connell by 40 seconds.

Advertisement

After notching dominant victories at the Frank Kelley Invitational and Bay State Invitational the past two weekends, Greater Lowell Tech senior Devin Moreau was pushed to the brink by Littleton senior Tim Rank in the boys’ small-school varsity 5k — but he still emerged on top.

Moreau set a 23-second personal best in his winning performance (15:04.9), with Rank finishing just behind him in second (15:06.2) while also setting a 19-second PR.

Whitinsville Christian’s Emily Flagg continued her stellar freshman campaign with a seven-second victory (18:13.5) in the girls’ small-school varsity 5k. Her winning time was also a 21-second PR, which Flagg previously set two weeks ago at the Frank Kelley Invitational.

In the boys’ medium-school 5k, Nashoba senior Adam Balewicz stormed to a 37-second victory (15:05.0). After finishing third at Division 2 All-States last year, Balewicz is likely to be among the race’s favorites again at next month’s title meet.

The Twilight Invitational will resume on Saturday evening with the large-school races, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.