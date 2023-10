On today’s “Write or Wrong” segment of Boston Globe Today, host Chris Gasper explains why he thinks it’s time for the Patriots to start searching for a quarterback because Mac Jones is not the answer to the problems that have plagued the team since Tom Brady’s departure.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.