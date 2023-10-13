With 5 interceptions and 5 sacks, Bishop Feehan halts Cardinal Spellman’s unbeaten start

The Shamrocks (5-1, 4-0 CCL) have won five straight games since a season-opening loss to North Attleborough, limiting each foe to less than 7 points, including back-to-back shutouts. Cardinal Spellman (5-1, 3-1) ran 51 plays, but 28 went for no yardage, a loss or resulted in a turnover.

On the first play of the second quarter, Feehan sophomore safety Andrew Orphanos returned the first of his three interceptions 24 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead. Austin Clemente had given the Shamrocks a 3-0 lead with a 38-yard field goal on the opening series of the game.

BROCKTON — From start to finish, the Bishop Feehan defense asserted itself, snaring five interceptions and registering five sacks while limiting previously-unbeaten Cardinal Spellman to less than 100 yards of offense in a 24-0 Catholic Central win Friday night at Potvin Field.

“I give a lot of credit to our defensive line, they were unbelievable tonight,” said Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell. “They got after the quarterback. They did a good job of staying in their pass rush lanes, [Cardinal Spellman QB Matt O’Donnell] didn’t hurt us too much getting out of the pocket, and that’s one of things he’s pretty good at.”

Defensive tackles Sean Judge and Reid Clemente prevented O’Donnell from ever being able to make many plays outside the pocket and were often quickly in the backfield to prevent a play from developing.

When passes did get off, the Bishop Feehan secondary feasted. The Cardinals got as close as the Feehan 30-yard line on their opening series, but Bradyn Goodwin intercepted a deep pass on third down intended for Ryan Sluhocki.

Orphanos made his big play on second and 21 with Spellman pushed back to its own 4. O’Donnell looked left for favored target Jay Comeau, but the sophomore jumped the route and went down the sideline for the touchdown.

“I was playing deep safety and I had to help on (Comeau), good player, helped over the top,” said Orphanos said. “He threw kind of a tough throw, so I tried to charge up and jumped up in the air to get it and ran it in.”

Orphanos ended the half with an interception and added his third in the fourth quarter. Judge, who has given a verbal commitment to Clemson, had an interception in the third quarter.

Pinabell said junior running back/middle linebacker Jack Charnley suffered a broken ankle on a third-quarter carry. David Quinn stepped in and finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown and then added a 2-yard score in the fourth.

“That’s a big loss for us because he was our middle linebacker, calls a lot of our defenses and he’s really good in pass coverage,” said Pinabell, who was heading to South Shore Hospital after the game to see his player.