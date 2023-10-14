Dana-Farber’s divorce from Brigham is the culmination of decades of change

Not only had that corporate relationship produced competing billboards, it had also spurred competing visions. And by September, those festering differences led to an apparently permanent split. Dana-Farber announced it would break with the Brigham to partner with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center — a deal with huge implications for cancer care in Boston.

The advertisements, posted in January, were rare public evidence of the increasingly awkward relationship between two of the region’s most prominent cancer programs. Dana-Farber provides care in partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which has the same parent company as Mass General.

On the Southeast Expressway, at the edge of the city, two billboards advertising cancer care loomed on the side of the road — one advertising Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the other touting the work of Mass General Cancer Center.

The announcement surprised physicians, patients, and some hospital executives, eliciting grief and shock. But according to several people involved in conversations around the deal, the announcement of the divorce follows decades of escalating tensions between the organizations.

One source of that friction was an industry trend in which big health care systems have grown even bigger and more centrally controlled. As Mass General Brigham, the parent company to the Brigham and Massachusetts General Hospital, evolved to act as an integrated system rather than a constellation of hospitals, Dana-Farber increasingly felt out of place, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

Its vision for its future began to focus on increased independence, with direct ties to a new cancer-only hospital supported by — rather than operating within — a larger health system.

“If MGB would have said, yes, we can do that with you, that would have been the easiest path,” Dana-Farber chief executive Laurie Glimcher told the Globe in an interview. “But they refused over and over and over again. And it was clear that Beth Israel understood what we were saying, understood how important it is to have a dedicated cancer center.”

What played out was a three-way negotiating process pitting the future of some of the state’s most prominent institutions against one another, each focused on one of the most profitable areas of care.

While the Brigham and Dana-Farber will continue working together until at least the end of their current deal in 2028, their impending split is a major turning point for Boston’s highly competitive health care industry. The dissolution of the partnership will mark the painful close to a business relationship many have found successful.

At a town hall held at Brigham and Women’s and aired virtually a week after the announcement, Dr. Ron Walls, chief operating officer at Mass General Brigham, told thousands of Brigham employees that his team would have liked to see Dana-Farber stay.

“This has been a powerful and productive, fruitful, tremendous relationship,” he said, according to a recording obtained by the Globe. “We didn’t want it to end.”

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In some ways, Dana-Farber and the Brigham have long been an awkward, while also a symbiotic, fit.

Though the two organizations have worked together for decades, the relationship became closer during a time of crisis for Dana-Farber. Up until the mid-1990s, Dana-Farber ran its own medical oncology inpatient unit in its own hospital, with support from the Brigham.

Then, in 1994, Boston Globe health columnist Betsy Lehman died after an accidental overdose at Dana-Farber, a widely publicized tragedy that led to litigation, caused an executive shakeup at the hospital, and ultimately accelerated conversations about transferring inpatient beds to the Brigham across the street.

For patients and health care professionals involved in clinical care, it was a relationship that blossomed. Doctors worked diligently to transfer patients back and forth between Dana-Farber and the Brigham, depending on their need for outpatient or inpatient services, across a bridge that symbolized their connection.

But according to one person involved in the conversations who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive details, behind the mutual benefits lay an unease and competitiveness between Dana-Farber and Brigham executives that stretched back to the dawn of their relationship. While Dana-Farber CEO Glimcher wasn’t the first to navigate that edgy dynamic, she was the first to decisively act on it.

About 18 months ago, Dana-Farber began having conversations with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and its parent organization, Beth Israel Lahey Health, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of those talks.

Dana-Farber long prized its independence, but its involvement with Mass General Brigham increasingly made that complicated.

Despite its close involvement with the Brigham, Dana-Farber remained a separate hospital, maintaining 30 licensed beds within the Brigham building.

That structure allowed Dana-Farber to benefit from an exemption to Medicare payment reform that offered independent cancer hospitals higher reimbursement for services. But that exemption was challenged in 2017 by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Brigham helped Dana-Farber successfully defend it.

Dana-Farber also began to feel the looming shadow of one of its major competitors — Mass General Cancer Center — a program run by the largest and richest hospital in town

In early 2019, Massachusetts General Hospital unveiled renderings of a proposed expansion of its campus that would focus expressly on two key areas — heart care and cancer care.

Dr. Anne Klibanski, chief executive of Mass General Brigham, said the decision to prioritize MGH’s building was based on pressing needs, such as doing away with double rooms.

There was no similarly aggressive timeline for the cancer-focused tower that Dana-Farber had been in talks with the Brigham to build. The new facility was seen as necessary to replace aging infrastructure that Dana-Farber said was already leading to lower patient ratings.

Not only was Massachusetts General Hospital about to get new facilities, it was also growing closer to Dana-Farber’s business partner. In summer 2019, the parent organization to Brigham and MGH, then called Partners HealthCare, announced plans to rebrand as it more closely integrated services across its 12 hospitals.

MGB and Brigham executives have touted a firewall that separated the Dana-Farber/Brigham relationship from the effects of integration. But Dana-Farber began to push for greater independence from MGB’s systemwide decisions. And to look for a way out.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. David L. Ryan

Beth Israel offered that opportunity.

Not only did Beth Israel have an existing surgical oncology program that could, with growth, support what Dana-Farber would leave behind, but it also had attractive real estate. Land at 1 Joslin Place, occupied by Joslin Diabetes Center, had been eyed for development for decades, and it sat close to Dana-Farber in the congested Longwood Medical Area.

“The concept for our patients and Farber patients having a dedicated facility, staff, and clinicians engaged in the most advanced ways to take care of them was enormously appealing,” said Dr. Alexa Kimball, chief executive of Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dana-Farber executives continued to meet with Mass General Brigham, in an effort to exhaust all options before walking away. The two sides held 30 separate meetings over the past 10 months, Dana-Farber officials said.

Even as they negotiated, Mass General Brigham executives continually asked Dana-Farber if they were talking to BIDMC, Glimcher said. Due to a non-disclosure she had signed, however, she could only respond that Dana-Farber was looking at all possibilities.

Mass General Brigham executives say they understood Dana-Farber’s desire to make some changes. Though executives were aware Dana-Farber had been in contact with Beth Israel, they didn’t know those conversations had progressed to negotiation.

Walls, the Mass General Brigham executive, said Glimcher called a meeting of all the key players in April, with the express purpose of planning a new building that would give Dana-Farber more beds, a desire the Brigham shared. The goal was to draft a high-level agreement by the end of September.

The sides had made progress, Walls said, discussing a deal in which each party would invest $1 billion into a new building, to be run as a joint venture. Sticking points remained, including who would provide radiology and pathology services, as well as the number of beds in the new building.

Despite those extensive talks, the picture abruptly shifted. On the morning of September 14, Dana-Farber’s negotiator canceled a planned meeting. A few hours later, the hospital announced that it had made a deal with BIDMC, eventually unveiling plans for a 300-bed, $1.68 billion new building to provide inpatient cancer care.

“We would never have done that deal — to have a standalone hospital for cancer,” Walls said in the town hall for Brigham employees. “First, we believe this is the wrong care model. But second, to have a model of care, where all of the medical oncology, and all of the services provided to those patients, is attributable to Dana-Farber, quite frankly, would have crushed the Brigham, financially and operationally.”

Mass General Brigham executives remain convinced of their own vision for cancer care, where it is treated as an integrated model of care within a general acute care hospital. According to Walls, the Brigham’s focus on cancer will be as great, if not greater, than it has been during the years of partnership with Dana-Farber. The health system is still pursuing plans for a new building to house cancer and other services.

Klibanski said that while the Brigham’s business partner has changed, the health system’s own vision for cancer care has not.

“The most important thing, honestly, is to move past the noise, and move past the politics and think about what is the best model of patient care for patients with cancer,” Klibanski said in an interview. “I’m not interested in the best model [for] 1990, but for the future.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.