18-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Fall River

An 18–year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in Fall River on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Fall River police went to Locust Street at 12:18 p.m. in response to a report of a male gunshot victim, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Jovanni Perez, of Fall River and East Weymouth, was found there and “rushed” to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour and a half later, the district attorney’s office said.
Earlier Saturday, Fall River police said he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“Although no suspect is in custody at this moment, the investigation is extremely active,” the district attorney’s office said.
The killing is under investigation by Fall River police, State Police, and the district attorney’s office, prosecutors said.
No further information was immediately available.
