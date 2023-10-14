18-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Fall River

An 18–year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in Fall River on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Fall River police went to Locust Street at 12:18 p.m. in response to a report of a male gunshot victim, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jovanni Perez, of Fall River and East Weymouth, was found there and “rushed” to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour and a half later, the district attorney’s office said.