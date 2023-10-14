7-year-old girl struck by SUV in Gloucester, flown to Boston hospital

A 7-year-old girl was flown to a Boston hospital after she apparently ran into a roadway and was struck by an SUV in Gloucester on Saturday morning, police said.
The girl was hit by a 2010 Ford Escape near 35 Warner St. at about 11:30 a.m., Gloucester police and fire officials said in a statement. She was injured but alert and conscious when police arrived.
The victim, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene, then taken by ambulance to O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street, then flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, police said. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
