Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Notable species were highlighted last week by a Virginia’s warbler that spent several days at the Putnam Farm Conservation Area in Orleans for a first Massachusetts record, a Western tanager at Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary in Cummaquid, a LeConte’s sparrow in the Plum Bush area of Newbury, and a sprinkling of clay-colored sparrows from various locations across the state.

Berkshire County: A Northern shoveler at Shaker Mill Pond in West Stockbridge, a cackling goose at Laurel Lake in Lee, a green heron in Cheshire, a late yellow warbler at Linear Park in Williamstown, and a dickcissel at Howden Farm in Sheffield.

Bristol County: A Caspian tern, a Connecticut warbler, and a clay-colored sparrow at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, and a tardy Yellow Warbler at West Beach in Westport.

Cape Cod: A Virginia’s warbler in the Putnam Farm Conservation Area in Orleans in a first record for Massachusetts, Western tanager at the Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary in Cummaquid, a barn owl at the Monomoy Lighthouse on South Monomoy Island, six black skimmers at the Strong Island Landing in Chatham and two more at Chapin Beach in Dennis, a gray-cheeked thrush at Wing Island in Brewster and another gray-cheeked thrush at South Monomoy Island where a common gallinule was also observed, single black-billed cuckoos at the Hopkins Lane Garden in Orleans and Wing Island in Brewster, a late ruby-throated hummingbird at Peterson Farm in Falmouth, three tardy roseate terns at Race Point in Provincetown, and single late common murres at the Wellfleet Town Pier and in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis.

Essex County: A LeConte’s sparrow in the salt marsh near the Plum Bush area in Newbury, a continuing cackling goose at Wenham Lake in Wenham, nine harlequin ducks at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, a hooded warbler at Cedar Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in Wenham, a common gallinule and a gray-cheeked thrush at Plum Island, and a tardy ruby-throated hummingbird in Gloucester.

Franklin County: A green heron, a black-crowned night-heron, a yellow-billed cuckoo, seven Lincoln’s sparrows, and a dickcissel in the North Meadows in Deerfield.

Hampshire County: Three continuing pink-footed geese and a cackling goose on the University of Massachusetts Campus Pond in Amherst, four continuing sandhill cranes at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Northampton, Philadelphia vireo also at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, and a clay-colored sparrow at the Little Neponset floodplain in Hatfield.

Hampden County: Two lingering ruby-throated hummingbirds in Granville, and 13 chimney swifts and five Northern rough-winged swallows at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Martha’s Vineyard: Seven black skimmers at the Mattakesett boat ramp in Edgartown, three common ravens, two lark sparrows, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Aquinnah, a Hudsonian godwit at Eel Pond in Edgartown, a white-eyed vireo at Black Point Pond in Chilmark, and a late veery at Pecoy Point Preserve in Oak Bluffs.

Middlesex County: A black-billed cuckoo at Sandy Beach at the Mystic Lakes in Winchester, a tardy broad-winged hawk at the Newtown Hill Conservation Area in Littleton, two stilt sandpipers at the Arlington Reservoir, a late-lingering ruby-throated hummingbird in the Woburn Community Gardens, and single clay-colored sparrows on Fitch Bridge Road in Groton, Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln, Rock Meadow in Belmont, and Nahanton Park in Newton.

Nantucket: Two black-billed cuckoos and a gray-cheeked thrush at Tuckernuck Island, a common gallinule at Pines & Larches on Miacomet Avenue, a bay-breasted warbler at the Coskata-Coutue Wildlife Refuge, two yellow-crowned night-herons on Orange Street in downtown Nantucket, and a scarlet tanager in Madaket.

Norfolk County: A clapper rail and a lark sparrow at Passanageset Park at Broad Meadow Marsh in Quincy, a white-eyed vireo, a clay-colored sparrow, and a rose-breasted grosbeak at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, and four Forster’s terns at the Squantum Marshes in Squantum.

Plymouth County: Five sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, and possibly the same group of five at Leland Farm in East Bridgewater, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Little Harbor in Wareham where six Nelson’s sparrows were also tallied, a Hudsonian godwit at Plymouth Beach, a late yellow-throated vireo in Marion, single blue-gray gnatcatchers at Ellisville Harbor in Plymouth and at the Manomet Observatory, where a hooded warbler was also observed.

Suffolk County: Six American oystercatchers at Winthrop Beach, a Forster’s Tern at Revere Beach, an American golden-plover and a dickcissel at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, three green herons, a prairie warbler, and a scarlet tanager at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a pileated woodpecker in the Arnold Arboretum, and an American oystercatcher at Deer Island in Boston Harbor.

Worcester County: Six Bonaparte’s gulls at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westborough, a yellow-billed cuckoo on Bare Hill Road in Harvard, a grasshopper sparrow and a Lapland longspur at gate 37 of the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, a late yellow warbler at the Cass Meadow Conservation Area in Athol, an a dickcissel at the Uxbridge Community Gardens.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.