Haitian woes reach the ears of Globe Santa

The recent influx of Haitian immigrants to Massachusetts has been very much in the news, and that news is bleak.

We’re told how they are overwhelming state resources. Pushing the emergency shelter system to the brink. Sleeping on the floors of hospital emergency rooms.

But we hear very little from the Haitians themselves, many of whom have young children and are fleeing from what the United Nations described as “violence that has escalated to unprecedented levels” with kidnappings, mob lynchings, gang rapes, and snipers on rooftops shooting citizens indiscriminately.

Globe Santa has heard from them, however.

Every year Globe Santa gets thousands of letters from parents and guardians hoping for some help with gifts ­for their children — more than 17,000 such letters last year. This year, our readers in the Globe Santa letter room quickly noticed a sharp increase in letters from Haitian families asking for toys as well as necessities, such as shoes, diapers, and warm clothing.

Their letters, many written in Haitian Creole, give a more nuanced view of their plight than any headline can convey.

A mother of four, who’s lived in a Boston shelter for a year, told Globe Santa she left Haiti due to “violence, lack of work, lack of education opportunities and fearing for my life.”

Leaving her oldest son behind “because of economic reasons,” she went to Chile, where her second son was born, “then we went to Peru, Ecuador, Columbia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and ended up in Mexico,” where a daughter was born. Then Indiana, then Florida, where she gave birth to another son.

But then came “the hardest time.” She separated from the children’s father and came to Massachusetts, “unable to find housing or work of any kind.” Like countless others, she went to Boston Medical Center, where officials sent her family in an Uber to the Department of Transitional Assistance, and then to a shelter in Boston. And now they wait, and hope, for better days.

“I hope you can help us to get presents for my children,” she writes, poignantly. “And God bless you.”

The Haitian children’s needs are dire, said Dr. Geralde Gabeau, executive director of the Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan, which supports Haitian immigrants. In September alone, the institute served 2,500 individuals — mostly Haitians — and 600 of them were children.

“Some of them travel through 13 different countries to get here,” she said. “That journey is so long; it can be two or three years. Often, they sleep wherever they find a place — in open air, in muddy spaces. And by the time they get here, they have lost everything. They arrive only with an envelope containing their paperwork.”

Their letters to Globe Santa bear this out.

“Hello, how are you?” writes the mother of a baby boy. “He doesn’t have clothing, and I really need help with this. Sandals, tennis shoes, diapers, toys — any of these things would be very helpful. If you could help me to find a pediatrician for when he is sick, I don’t have access to one.”

“Hello, I am two years and 3 months old,” a little girl “writes” to Globe Santa in a letter penned by her mother. “I need toys, clothing, diapers (my diaper size is 5), sandals and shoes.”

Says Gabeau: “We talk about how they need everything, from A to Z.”

And this includes “T.”

“Toys are very important,” she said. “They have nothing, and they are placed in hotels where so often there is no room for them to play. They need something to bring some joy to them. Sometimes you find a group that is very, very quiet, and these are the ones we are worried about. They don’t know where they are. Children need to be able to run and play and dance and joke.”

Lisa Scanlon, director of communications and development at the nonprofit Bay State Community Services in Quincy, has seen how toys can renew the spirit of these traumatized Haitian children. The nonprofit operates a welcome center to process the families, which has a playroom for children. “They’ve been traveling for days, and to see their faces light up when they play in a little tent, or do a drawing, is just unbelievable,” she said.

The core of Globe Santa’s mission is to light up these children’s faces with a generous gift of toys, books, and games. Since its beginning in 1956, the program has provided more than 3 million children throughout Greater Boston with boxes of joy.

