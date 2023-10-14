Local dancer connects to his Mexican culture, subverts gender norms with baile folklórico

Mendoza Moreno, who was born in Texas, practices baile folklórico, Mexican folk dance, which connects him to his Mexican roots. Each region of Mexico brings different outfits and dances to the genre: Traditionally women wear long and often colorful dresses that they rock back and forth, creating patterns with their stripes. Men wear suits and sombreros, with embroidery and boots.

Mendoza Moreno never wanted to wear a suit; he wanted to dance in a dress, challenging some of the existing gender roles in the dance.

Mendoza Moreno, a teacher at Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School in Hyde Park, has received some negative feedback, especially in comments online, from those who disapprove. But that negative reaction has only motivated Mendoza Moreno to keep dancing. He sees his dance and his dress as a way to inspire youth who need to see someone fully comfortable with their identity.

Advertisement

Randy Vazquez can be reached at randy.vazquez@globe.com. Follow him @RandyVmedia and on Instagram at @RandyVazquezMedia.