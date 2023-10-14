Man found fatally shot in Dorchester early Saturday morning

He was pronounced dead on scene, Long said.

Police responded at 12:27 a.m. to a report of a person shot at 1194 Blue Hill Ave., according to a statement from Boston police. There, they found a man in his early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds, said Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long.

A man was fatally shot shortly after midnight Saturday in Dorchester, police said, marking the city’s second fatal shooting in less than 24 hours.

The incident follows a shooting that left a man dead in Dorchester Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, police responding to an activation of ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, found a man who had been shot on 46 Corona St. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Both shootings are under investigation, and police could not comment on whether they were connected, according to Officer Michael Torigian, spokesperson for Boston Police Department.

Neither victim has been identified and police have made no arrests in connection with either case as of Saturday morning, Torigian said.

Long said it was very concerning having two acts of violence “in such a short period of time.”

“We’re doing everything we can to find those individuals that are responsible and hold them accountable,” Long said.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470, or anonymously through their tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.