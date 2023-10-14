Medway family remains stranded in Gaza

“No sign of anyone crossing,” Okal wrote to Nabulsi at 5:43 p.m. in Gaza (10:43 a.m. in Boston). “Sunset is approaching, have to leave before it’s dark and bombing starts.”

A Medway family remained stranded Saturday at Gaza’s border with Egypt, where they had been waiting hours to cross without success despite information from the US State Department indicating US citizens could be permitted safe passage as Israel attacks Hamas.

Nabulsi shared with the Globe a screenshot of his text message exchange with Okal. Okal, his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, and their 1 ½-year-old son Yousef, had traveled to the region to visit family in the West Bank and Gaza before the fighting began and they were trapped.

The family has been trying to escape Gaza since Hamas launched its bloody attack on Israel last Saturday. The family was staying in northern Gaza when the fighting began, but has since traveled south to try to leave the territory, Nabulsi said.

Israel has directed Palestinians to evacuate to southern Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive, while Hamas has urged residents to remain in their homes. Israel’s evacuation directive covers an area occupied by about 1.1 million residents, or about half of the territory’s population, according to the Associated Press.

“They are so...close,” Nabulsi said in a phone interview Saturday morning. “We just need to get them over the finish line.”

Abuzayda grew up in Gaza before moving to the US eight years ago, and Okal grew up in Saudi Arabia before moving to Gaza with his parents when he was 10. Okal has lived in the US for 17 years.

Abuzayda, who previously worked for a Boston-area non-profit, and Okal, a research director for a pharmaceutical company, recently bought a home in Medway.

The family planned to return to Massachusetts on Friday.

Okal had received an email from the US State Department indicating US citizens may have an opportunity on Saturday to enter Egypt through Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, between noon and 5 p.m. local time. Nabulsi shared with the Globe a screenshot of the email Okal said he received from the US government about the possible opportunity for crossing the border.

News organizations, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Agence France Presse, reported on an agreement between Israel and Egypt to allow US citizens to depart Gaza during that time period.

But the Agence France Presse quoted a US official traveling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken as saying the State Department hadn’t yet received confirmation that the agreement was being implemented. The New York Times quoted two families in Rafah as saying the crossing remained closed during the period designated for allowing US citizens to leave Gaza.

On Friday, US Senator Edward J. Markey said in a statement posted to X that he is “deeply concerned” about civilians in Israel and Gaza, including “Massachusetts residents who have been unable to return home.”

“I will do everything in my power to support their safe return,” Markey wrote in the message, which included a link to a Globe story about the Medway family’s plight.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that more than 2,200 people have been killed in the territory, including 724 children and 458 women.

The Hamas assault killed more than 1,300 people on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, and roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed during the fighting, the Israeli government said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.