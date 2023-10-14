Salem church group that arrived in Israel just before Hamas attacks has safely returned to Mass.

“We are grateful and blessed to be back in Boston in the safety of our home and to be united again with our family and friends,” the Rev. Robert Murray, the church’s pastor, said in a statement. “We thank God for his goodness to us and for all the assistance, support, and prayers from our family and friends and the people of our parish, the leadership team, the priests, and people of our Archdiocese and beyond.

More than 30 parishioners from Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish were on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land when the violence broke out Oct. 7.

A Salem church group that traveled to Israel one day before Hamas launched its brutal assault last weekend has safely returned to Massachusetts, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said Saturday.

Advertisement

“All the time we were there, whether in the immediate area of violence or the relative safety of Nazareth, to our brief stay in Amman, Jordan, we knew from communication and confident faith that many were praying and helping us to return home safely.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A post on the church’s Facebook page Monday morning said the group was “planning to leave early and is in the process of doing that” but it wasn’t until Wednesday that the church confirmed in another post that the travelers were out of Israel.

The church said its members were on a flight home to Boston on Saturday morning.

Murray thanked Cardinal Sean O’Malley as well as US Representative Seth Moulton, whose district includes Salem, for their support bringing the group home, along with US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey.

More than 1,300 Israelis, most of them civilians, were killed in the surprise attack by Hamas, and the Israeli government has continued to assess the casualties this weekend. Israel has responded with an around-the-clock bombardment of Gaza in the days since and has directed Palestinian civilians to leave the territory ahead of an expected ground assault. The Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that more than 2,200 people have been killed in the territory in the past week, including 724 children and 458 women.

Advertisement

“While the purpose of our journey was a spiritual pilgrimage, the violence that is causing such pain and suffering in the Holy Land has shaken us terribly, but not our faith and the recognition that we need to pray for peace and the victims and the families of all those who are more immediately affected by this tragic situation,” Murray said.

“We went to walk where the Prince of Peace walked, we hope that one day, we can return and once again walk in peace on this holy land.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.