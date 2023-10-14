‘The doors are opening’: Mass. venues offer sensory-friendly experiences to give families sense of belonging

His 14-year-old sister has not been able to experience many places and activities with the family that other neurotypical children commonly do.

Jake, 16, of Whitinsville, enjoys loud music, but has an aversion to the sound of people chewing and does not respond well when children around him are upset , his mother said. He benefits from being in an environment he can control.

Because Beth Whitney’s teenage son, Jake, is on the autism spectrum, her family has not been able to enjoy traditional experiences like going to large venues or crowded performances with both of her two children.

Several venues across Massachusetts have opened sensory rooms or are offering sensory-friendly performances for people like Jake and his family so they can enjoy experiences in controlled environments together.

“Because there are more sensory experiences, it means that his sister is able to have new experiences, too,” Whitney, 49, of Whitinsville, said. “It’s so limiting for her, growing up and not being able to experience the traditional experiences…it trickles down to the siblings as well.”

On Tuesday, TD Garden opened four sensory rooms for neurodivergent people to use when attending sports games and performances.

That may be the highest number of such rooms in a single venue worldwide, according to a statement from the TD Garden.

The skyline-themed sensory room on the ninth floor “Rafters” level of the TD Garden. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The rooms are located on floors four, five, seven, and nine and are all handicap accessible. Sensory bags with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads are also available for guests to pick up on level four.

“When we come to these types of places, we don’t have any anxiety, thinking, ‘oh my god, did we forget something?’ ” Whitney said. “The headphones are a huge tool. Even though Jake isn’t affected by loud sounds, if another child is having a hard time, that can affect him.”

Dr. Nancy Sullivan, attending psychologist in the Division of Developmental Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, said sensory rooms allow people who have varying levels of hyperacusis — reduced tolerance to sound — to control their environment. By allowing people with sensory needs to “dial up or dial down” noise or light, they can enjoy experiences that neurotypical children do, Sullivan said.

“Some people may be able to go into a venue without headphones, but there might be another child who has a higher degree of hyperacusis and they might need complete silence...” Sullivan said. “Being able to have the child control the environment and approach the world on their terms is really important.”

The Garden’s sensory rooms only accommodate one group at a time, according to Mitchell O’Connor, guest services manager at TD Garden.

Families who visit the Garden are expected to purchase normal tickets to an event and can then go to the sensory rooms as needed, O’Connor said. There is no check-in or check-out process, but KultureCity, an Alabama-based nonprofit that certifies venues with sensory inclusive modifications, recommends groups use the room for 15 minutes at a time.

“They’re for children, adults, and anyone who wants to use a sensory room for any reason, and even outside of that population, if someone wants to leave an event to collect themselves, they can use the space to do that too,” O’Connor said.

On Oct. 4, TD Garden was certified by KultureCity to assist guests who have sensory needs. The certification consisted of staff trainings by leading medical professionals on how to recognize neurodivergent guests and how to handle emergency situations.

“At places that are sensory friendly, for us, it’s comforting to know that their staff has been trained; they are more empathetic and patient,” Whitney said.

Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity, said its representatives trained about 700 ushers, ticket takers, security personnel, and concessions workers at TD Garden. For the Garden to remain certified, employees must be re-trained every year.

On Friday, MassPort celebrated the opening of Logan International Airport’s first sensory room, located in Terminal E.

The sensory room, located in Terminal E, is equipped with tools travelers can use to help with balance, relieve stress, and improve cognition and memory. Inside the room, there is a replica of an airplane cabin passengers can use to prepare for sitting on the aircraft before they board.

Guests visit the new sensory room at Boston Logan International Airport.

In addition to TD Garden and Logan, a few other Boston public spaces and entertainment venues offer accommodations for people with sensory needs, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the New England Aquarium, and the Wheelock Family Theater.

The BSO said they offer two sensory-friendly performances each year — a Boston Pops holiday performance and a show catered toward youth . This year’s performance, which Matthew Erikson, senior publicist at the BSO, described as “classical music for kids,” will take place on Oct. 28.

“The rules go out the window and we try to make an environment that is fun and inviting,” Erikson said. “We space out the hall, and we remove seats, tables and chairs to give people more space in case their child wants to move about or get up and dance; they’re not confined to sitting in a chair.”

Erikson said the BSO offers noise-canceling headphones, sensory rooms outside of the auditorium, and American Sign Language interpreters.

Whitney said that when her family attends events like those the BSO offers, it is comforting to be around people who are “aware of the types of challenges” her son experiences.

“At these sensory events ,we are surrounded by people who are in the same world that we are in and that is priceless,” Whitney said. “We don’t get the stares or the comments.”

Venues that offer sensory-friendly experiences outside Boston include the Discovery Museum in Acton, the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Somerville, and Stone Zoo in Stoneham,

“The doors are opening more and more every day, and it makes us feel like society as a whole is becoming more aware and welcoming to those who are neurodivergent,” Whitney, said. “It makes us feel as though we belong.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.