Synagogues in Attleboro, Rhode Island targets of email bomb threats Saturday, authorities say

Synagogues in Attleboro and Rhode Island were the targets of emailed bomb threats Saturday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Members of the State Police bomb squad responded to the Attleboro synagogue at about 9:40 a.m. at the request of local police, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson.

The bomb squad spent nearly two hours conducting a sweep of the building and surrounding grounds, but found no “items of concern,” Procopio said in a statement.