Synagogues in Attleboro, Rhode Island targets of email bomb threats Saturday, authorities say

Synagogues in Attleboro and Rhode Island were the targets of emailed bomb threats Saturday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Members of the State Police bomb squad responded to the Attleboro synagogue at about 9:40 a.m. at the request of local police, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson.
The bomb squad spent nearly two hours conducting a sweep of the building and surrounding grounds, but found no “items of concern,” Procopio said in a statement.
The threat is being investigated by Attleboro police, Procopio said.
The Massachusetts State Police’s Fusion Center “is aware that several Jewish houses of worship in Rhode Island also received emailed threats today,” Procopio said.
He said State Police were not aware of any other such threats in Massachusetts.
The statement did not identify the synagogues that were the target of the bomb threats.
Attleboro police and Rhode Island State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday afternoon.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.