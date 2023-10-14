Two dead after wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-95 in Lexington

A fiery crash on Interstate 95 left two people dead early Saturday morning after a driver headed the wrong way collided head-on with another vehicle, according to State Police.
State Police received several calls around 1:20 a.m. reporting a wrong-way driver on the highway’s northbound lanes, the agency said in a statement.
As troopers began a search, another caller reported that the wrong-way car, a 2019 Toyota Prius, had crashed into a vehicle near Exit 49B in Lexington, according to the statement.
A preliminary investigation suggests the Prius crashed head-on into a northbound Toyota RAV4, which then rolled on its side and “became engulfed in flames,” according to the statement.
Both drivers were determined to be dead at the scene after firefighters pulled them from their vehicless, State Police said. Their identities were not released Saturday.
The roadway near the crash was closed throughout the response and investigation and reopened at 6:43 a.m., according to the statement.
State Police are investigating the facts surrounding the crash, including why the Prius operator was going the wrong way.
