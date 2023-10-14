Two dead after wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-95 in Lexington

A fiery crash on Interstate 95 left two people dead early Saturday morning after a driver headed the wrong way collided head-on with another vehicle, according to State Police.

State Police received several calls around 1:20 a.m. reporting a wrong-way driver on the highway’s northbound lanes, the agency said in a statement.

As troopers began a search, another caller reported that the wrong-way car, a 2019 Toyota Prius, had crashed into a vehicle near Exit 49B in Lexington, according to the statement.