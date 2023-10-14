scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Victim taken to hospital following Roxbury stabbing

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated October 14, 2023, 56 minutes ago

A person was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Roxbury on Saturday night, police said.

Boston police received a call shortly before 9:45 p.m. reporting that a person had been stabbed near 112 Southampton St., said Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesperson.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.

No arrests have been made, Torigian said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.

