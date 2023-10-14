Victim taken to hospital following Roxbury stabbing

A person was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Roxbury on Saturday night, police said.
Boston police received a call shortly before 9:45 p.m. reporting that a person had been stabbed near 112 Southampton St., said Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesperson.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.
No arrests have been made, Torigian said, and the investigation remains ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
