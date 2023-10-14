A never-ending cycle of violence in the Mideast

Thank you for publishing Abdallah Fayyad’s wonderful column, “The cycle of violence starts with the Israeli occupation” (Opinion, Oct. 12). Almost every article I’ve read so far in this whole mess seems to ignore the grievances of the Palestinian side and the horrible mistreatment from Israel. Indeed, the very term “terrorism” deliberately occludes the historical injustices faced by Palestinians, as if the violence comes out of the blue and is therefore more of a manifestation of a personal disorder rather than the culmination of the historical and political events and developments emanating from colonialism.

Watertown





Israel’s foes have been bent on destroying the Jewish state

Abdallah Fayyad is wrong. The cycle of violence did not start with the occupation. It started with the determination and actions of Israel’s Arab neighbors to wipe the Jewish state off the face of the earth. They acted on this clearly stated goal many times. The occupation itself was the consequence of their concerted attack on Israel in 1967. Only after the second defeat of two major adversaries of Israel, in 1973, was a relative peace established. Furthermore, Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. The result was the rise of Hamas, which produced multiple terror attacks on Israel and culminated in the current imagination-defying atrocities.

Yefim Somin

Lexington





Netanyahu must be pressured to act responsibly

As Abdallah Fayyad notes, the Hamas attack on Israelis was horrific. Therefore, Israel should respond wisely, with deep understanding and radical compassion. I would go further than Fayyad and add that revenge and more bloody massacre of Palestinians would only give birth to more anti-Israel and antisemitic hatred and violence, further endangering Jewish lives not only in Israel but around the globe.

Israel’s emotional impulse for revenge is understandable right now given the atrocity of Hamas’s attack. But it should be stopped at all costs. The United States can help do this by pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s unity government to act responsibly and by stopping the fueling of the fire with the provision of yet more arms to Israel.

An eye for an eye will only leave everyone blind.

Jonathan Leaning

Jamaica Plain