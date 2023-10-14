Brooks Koepka puts himself in position for back-to-back LIV Golf wins in Saudi Arabia

Koepka, the PGA champion playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup, was at 12-under 128. He led by three shots over Sergio Garcia (63) and Charles Howell III (64).

Koepka picked up his first LIV Golf League victory at Royal Greens a year ago. He got off to a quick start Saturday by opening with six birdies in eight holes, then adding back-to-back birdies on the back nine.

Brooks Koepka played bogey-free Saturday for an 8-under-par 62, building a three-shot lead in LIV Golf-Jeddah as he looks to win on Saudi Arabian soil for the second straight year.

This is the final individual event of the year. Cam Smith, who leads the points list, had to settle for a 68. Talor Gooch had a 64 as he tries to overtake Smith for the points title and the $18 million prize.

LIV Golf concludes its second season next week in Florida with the team championship.

LPGA — American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin shot a 7-under 65 to move into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament.

Yin was tied with Maja Stark, who had a one-stroke lead after two rounds.

Yin and Stark, who shot 70, had 12-under totals of 204 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course in the LPGA’s first tournament in China since 2019.

Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand bogeyed her final hole for a 69 and was a shot back in third place.

Two-time defending champion Danielle Kang of the United States shot 73 and was four strokes behind the leaders.

Stark said it wasn’t her typical ball-striking showing on Saturday but credited her putting with keeping her at the top of the leaderboard.

The Swedish player rebounded after a bogey on No. 12 with back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14. A three-putt on the par-5 17th set her back once again, but the 23-year-old was still within striking distance of her second LPGA Tour title.

“It would mean a lot to win it just it prove to myself that I can actually do it when we have a lot of top players here,” said Stark, who is looking to become the season’s fourth wire-to-wire winner.

Yin’s 65 was her best 18-hole score since the third round of the 2021 Honda LPGA Thailand. Citing “bad communication” with her caddie for a three-putt bogey on No. 1, Yin carded eight birdies afterward, including five in her last eight holes for a back-nine 31.

“I’m just going to try to live in the moment, what’s in front of me, and try to hit my shots and stop living in my own head and overthinking everything,” Yin said. “And then if it works out, it works out.”

European — Matthieu Pavon kept his lead of the Spanish Open to enter the final round with a two-stroke advantage.

The No. 3-ranked Jon Rahm (67) is tied for 34th and nine shots back as he struggles to defend his title won last year when Pavon finished runner-up.

Pavon hit a 5-under 66 after making six birdies to go with one bogey at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid to double his overall lead at the end of the third round. The French player has led since his opening 63 and is now 16 under after 54 holes.

The 30-year-old Pavon is searching for his first European Tour victory. England’s Nathan Kimsey (65) is Pavon’s nearest challenger in second place.

“What I learned (from last year) is that it is tough to beat Jon Rahm. Last year he got me by six shots and I thought I had a great week,” Pavon said. “This week I just try to be myself. I think I have some family from Spain, my grandfather was from Madrid also, so everything is kind of matching up, and I am just happy to be here.”