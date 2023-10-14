Bruins overcome penalties to overpower Predators on strength of James van Riemsdyk’s second goal

Riding their special teams — and the goaltending of Jeremy Swayman — Boston beat Nashville, 3-2, at TD Garden to improve to 2-0.

The Bruins spent much of the first two periods of Saturday’s game with the Predators killing penalties. In the third, they turned on the power.

James van Riemsdyk scored a pair of power-play goals (his first two in Black and Gold duds), David Pastrnak scored an electric penalty shot goal, and Swayman stopped 34 shots to fuel the win.

It was a late arriving crowd, and the energy in the barn was lacking when Milan Lucic decided to wake the fans up by jolting Dante Fabbro into the glass behind the Nashville net.

Advertisement

It was classic Lucic, setting the tone and letting the denizens — and the Predators — know that silence is unacceptable on Saturday nights.

The Predators got on the board first when Kevin Shattenkirk’s bomb from the right point ricocheted off Juuse Saros’s pads and right to a streaking Kiefer Sherwood. The winger bolted up the right side and dished to Colton Sissons, who snapped past Swayman’s blocker for a 1-0 lead.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A penalty-box parade followed for the Bruins, who saw Brad Marchand (high sticking) and Charlie McAvoy (holding the stick) called for consecutive penalties.

The Bruins escaped unscathed and actually had a chance to even it when Marchand leapt out of the box and was sent on a partial breakaway by Hampus Lindholm. Saros squashed it, snagging the captain’s wrister from the dot.

Nashville nearly doubled its lead while shorthanded (Tommy Novak for slashing), but Swayman flashed his right pad to deny Jusso Parssinen in tight. Swayman shined again with Boston shorthanded (Derek Forbort for hooking) when he gobbled a blistering one-timer off the stick of Luke Evangelista.

The Bruins went back on the man advantage when Sherwood was sent off for roughing after his high hit knocked Charlie McAvoy to the ice, his helmet going flying in the process.

Advertisement

McAvoy got a little revenge when he picked up an assist on van Riemsdyk’s power-play strike that knotted it.

McAvoy sent the puck to Marchand, who threw it down low to Van Riemsdyk. The big winger spun and fired it out front toward the crease. Fabbro, who was sliding through the crease to block, inadvertently redirected the puck through Saros’s pads.

As the crowd erupted, van Riemsdyk flashed an impish, “I’ll take it” grin to Marchand,

The Bruins continued their disturbing march to the penalty box in the second period when Jakub Lauko was called for a double minor for high sticking just seconds in. Thanks to some exemplary penalty killing from Charlie Coyle, Marchand, McAvoy, and Lindholm, the Predators couldn’t break through.

On the first shift after Lauko’s release, coach Jim Montgomery put Pastrnak and Lucic between rookie center Matt Poitras. The move nearly paid immediate dividends when Lucic sent Pastrnak in on a clean breakaway, but the winger tried one too many dekes and ran out of space before Saros denied him.

Lindholm was whistled for interference, but fellow defense partner Forbort saved his bacon, clearing out a dribbler just before it crossed the goal line and then clearing out a few Predators who were invading Swayman’s space.

Next to the sin bin was Marchand, who shoved (OK, cross-checked) Gustav Nyquist, who clearly embellished his tumble to the ice. Again, the Bruins killed off the infraction.

Advertisement

Boston took its first lead of the night when Pastrnak was awarded a penalty shot after getting hooked on a breakaway. With the fans already on their feet, the sniper slowly serpentined his way toward Saros before roasting a forehander high over the Nashville goalie’s glove.

Sisson tied it when he tipped a Roman Josi blaster from the blue line with the extra attacker on — Lindholm was about to go for tripping before the goal effectively negated the penalty, but not without a cost.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.