Drew Allar throws 3 TD passes, Daequan Hardy returns 2 punts for scores as No. 6 Penn State routs UMass

Coming off a bye week, and with next week’s trip to No. 3 Ohio State looming, Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) recovered from a sloppy start in a cold downpour at Beaver Stadium.

Theo Johnson caught two touchdowns, Tyler Warren, Kaytron Allen, Trey Potts and Beau Pribula scored and Daequan Hardy returned two punts for touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions to their 11th-straight win dating to last season.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Drew Allar threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead No. 6 Penn State past UMass 63-0 on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions committed their first offensive turnover of the season when Tre Wallace fumbled on the opening drive. But Penn State’s defense was ready. It forced the first of 10 UMass punts, this one to Hardy who’d never fielded a punt in college.

The cornerback’s skill was evident.

Hardy sidestepped the first two Minutemen on the scene before slicing through the rest for the 55-yard touchdown, all but sealing UMass’s seventh-straight loss.

It was all Penn State from there.

The Nittany Lions scored touchdowns on their next seven possessions while the defense picked up seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss and an interception.

Allar plunged in from a yard out to make it 14-0 early in the second before Allen powered in on a 9-yard run on Penn State’s next drive. Allar hit his tight ends to cap Penn State’s next three drives — a short over-the-middle throw to Warren then 18- and 30-yard darts to Johnson.

Hardy brought the soggy, poncho-covered fans who’d stuck around to their feet when he returned another punt 68 yards for a score that made it 49-0 with 3:57 left in the third.

Potts and Pribula scored in the fourth and Penn State held UMass to just 109 yards of offense.

