EMass golf: The key to Wellesley’s Bay State Conference title, Ryan Keyes headlines Players of the Week

Jack Carstensen, St. John Paul II — The senior co-captain tallied a school record 3-under-par 33 at Bayberry Hills GC to lead the Lions to a 234-264 win against Cape & Islands League foe Sturgis West Tuesday.
Cole Cassidy, Winchester — The senior drilled a hole-in-one and carded a 3-under 33 to lead Winchester to a 43-29 victory over conference rival Reading and a sixth straight Middlesex League title at Meadow Brook GC on Wednesday.
Matt Costello, Bishop Stang — Costello started his week with a 4-under 32 at Heather Hills CC in a 240-209 victory over Bishop Feehan. He continued with a 1-over 37 at the Country Club of New Bedford in a 204-113 win against Archbishop Williams, and concluded with a 2-under 34 in a 272-266 win at Duxbury. All scores were team lows.
Advertisement
Drew Golden, Hingham: Two team-low scores headlined the junior’s week, with a 34 at Indian Pond CC in a 218-256 win over Pembroke, and a 2-under 34 at South Shore CC in a 221-249 victory against Marshfield.
Ryan Keyes, Wellesley: The senior finished as the medalist with a 77 at The Country Club in Brookline on Tuesda, leading the Raiders to the Bay State Conference championship. He followed with a 4-under round against Weston at Nehoiden GC in a 213-236 win.
Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.