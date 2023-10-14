EMass golf: The key to Wellesley’s Bay State Conference title, Ryan Keyes headlines Players of the Week

Jack Carstensen, St. John Paul II — The senior co-captain tallied a school record 3-under-par 33 at Bayberry Hills GC to lead the Lions to a 234-264 win against Cape & Islands League foe Sturgis West Tuesday.

Cole Cassidy, Winchester — The senior drilled a hole-in-one and carded a 3-under 33 to lead Winchester to a 43-29 victory over conference rival Reading and a sixth straight Middlesex League title at Meadow Brook GC on Wednesday.

Matt Costello, Bishop Stang — Costello started his week with a 4-under 32 at Heather Hills CC in a 240-209 victory over Bishop Feehan. He continued with a 1-over 37 at the Country Club of New Bedford in a 204-113 win against Archbishop Williams, and concluded with a 2-under 34 in a 272-266 win at Duxbury. All scores were team lows.