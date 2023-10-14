scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS GOLF: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass golf: The key to Wellesley’s Bay State Conference title, Ryan Keyes headlines Players of the Week

By Khalin Kapoor Globe Correspondent,Updated October 14, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Ryan Keyes led Wellesley to the Bay State Conference championship at The Country Club.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Jack Carstensen, St. John Paul II — The senior co-captain tallied a school record 3-under-par 33 at Bayberry Hills GC to lead the Lions to a 234-264 win against Cape & Islands League foe Sturgis West Tuesday.

Cole Cassidy, Winchester — The senior drilled a hole-in-one and carded a 3-under 33 to lead Winchester to a 43-29 victory over conference rival Reading and a sixth straight Middlesex League title at Meadow Brook GC on Wednesday.

Matt Costello, Bishop Stang — Costello started his week with a 4-under 32 at Heather Hills CC in a 240-209 victory over Bishop Feehan. He continued with a 1-over 37 at the Country Club of New Bedford in a 204-113 win against Archbishop Williams, and concluded with a 2-under 34 in a 272-266 win at Duxbury. All scores were team lows.

Advertisement

Drew Golden, Hingham: Two team-low scores headlined the junior’s week, with a 34 at Indian Pond CC in a 218-256 win over Pembroke, and a 2-under 34 at South Shore CC in a 221-249 victory against Marshfield.

Ryan Keyes, Wellesley: The senior finished as the medalist with a 77 at The Country Club in Brookline on Tuesda, leading the Raiders to the Bay State Conference championship. He followed with a 4-under round against Weston at Nehoiden GC in a 213-236 win.

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.

Boston Globe Today