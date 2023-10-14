Malik Cunningham joining Patriots’ active roster

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Cunningham on Friday, and while he said “it’s a little too early for a [Hall of Fame] induction ceremony,” the rookie has made real strides.

The rookie, who impressed in the preseason opener against the Texans, lined up at quarterback and wide receiver over the course of the summer, and also chipped in on special teams as well.

LAS VEGAS — A league source has confirmed the news that Malik Cunningham has been signed to the Patriots’ active roster for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

“Malik’s really worked hard and made a lot of improvement,” Belichick said of the Louisville product, who signed a three-year deal, according to a league source.

“He never really played in the kicking game at Louisville, so he’s started to show up there, never played receiver — didn’t look very good either, in the spring, but he’s really improved there. He can catch the ball, but just route running and finding zones and things like that. But, it’s come pretty naturally to him.

“He plays a good amount of quarterback,” Belichick added. “He’s competent there. He’s a smart kid, works hard, and the opportunities he’s had, he’s shown a lot of improvement. It’s a little too early for an induction ceremony here, but definitely a lot of improvement.”

In addition to the decision on Cunningham, the Patriots activated wide receiver Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve, and elevated defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad.

The speedy Thornton, a second-year wide receiver out of Baylor, had 22 catches (on 45 targets) for 247 yards and two touchdowns last season. New England could use a boost at receiver — Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster were both declared out Friday because of concussion issues

Reagor, a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2020 who was signed to the New England practice squad Aug. 31, has bounced from Philadelphia to Minnesota the last two seasons. In three years in the NFL, he has 72 catches for 799 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s a talented guy,” Belichick said of the 5-foot-11-inch receiver out of TCU. “It’s a different system than he has been in. He’s been in two other systems, Nick [Sirianni]’s system, the Philly system, which is kind of a West Coast system and then Kevin [O’Connell]’s system, which is more of a [Sean] McVay, [Kyle] Shanahan version.

“We’re a little bit different than that, so some of the terminology and things like that. But, he’s been out there every day, works hard [and has] done a good job on the scout team. So he’s definitely coming along.”

To make room, the Patriots placed Matthew Judon and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. Judon sustained an elbow injury in the loss to the Cowboys this month, while Wheatley has been on the injury report lately with a knee issue.

Gonzalez on hand

Despite the fact rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been placed on season-ending injured reserve, he still made the trip to Las Vegas with the team. (Gonzalez posted a picture to Instagram from the team hotel.)

Gonzalez received kudos this week from veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones, who noted the fact that the rookie is sticking around the team during the early stages of the rehab process.

“Just stick. Stick around and recover. Just attack rehab,” Jones said Thursday when asked what kind of advice he’d give Gonzalez. “Attack it like it’s football, like it’s practice. Just know that he’s young in his career and he’ll bounce back.

“For a younger guy, [it’s important] just to kind of hear those coaching points. So that next year, when it comes up, you’ve heard it before. That’s always your goal as a player: recurring things. ‘I’ve heard this twice. I’ve heard this three times.’ It sticks with you a little bit more. So, just kind of being around and catching those coaching points.”

On a similar note, Belichick gave a shout out Friday to Raekwon McMillan, who was placed on IR in August after suffering a partially torn Achilles’ tendon during OTAs. Despite the fact that he’s out for the season, he’s been on the sidelines during games and around the team. It has certainly resonated with the coach, who called McMillan “awesome.”

“Kwon’s been great,” Belichick said of the 27-year-old linebacker. “He’s been here basically every day other than some rehab he did at the end of August. He’s been here every day, engaged, involved. It helps him learn.

“He’s been a good voice of experience, knows the defense, knows the NFL, knows our situation, knows how we do things. He’s been a great help to the younger players, but also just kind of good leadership, good inspiration for all of us.”

Hurting the wallets

Kyle Dugger was fined $20,266 for an unnecessary roughness call with 11:58 to go in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, and Matthew Slater was hit with a $14,819 penalty for unnecessary roughness with 1:21 to go in the third quarter.

