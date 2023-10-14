Joe Dumars delivers all-in message across the NBA

With Dumars’s strong voice, the NBA made it clear there are three points of emphasis for this season and beyond: 1. The days of load management are over ; 2. The All-Star Game must improve and be more competitive; and 3. The in-season tournament ain’t going anywhere so embrace it.

Dumars made it clear this past week the NBA wants to revert to that past, when players — even the great Michael Jordan — played in every game as a matter of pride, fan entertainment, and team enhancement.

It was difficult to determine whether Joe Dumars was speaking as head of basketball operations for the NBA or the former All-Star and NBA champion who played in perhaps the most physical, grueling, and glorified era in league history.

For the past few years, the NBA has danced around the topic of load management as all 30 teams have taken advantage of the league’s gullibility and rested healthy players, even for significant and/or nationally televised games. The product has suffered.

After watching players such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, and Damian Lillard sit out games (in many cases as a team decision), the NBA implemented a player participation policy that mandates that teams cannot rest multiple healthy stars in the same game.

Teams must also ensure star players are available for nationally televised games and players don’t shut down for prolonged stretches when their team is no longer competing for a playoff spot.

Dumars and colleague Evan Wasch, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, are in the midst of visiting all 30 teams during training camp to emphasize these new rules. Dumars, the former general manager of the Pistons and part of one of the most talented backcourts in league history with Isiah Thomas, said the league means business.

“We are really emphasizing that this is an 82-game season,” he said. “It’s an 82-game league. It’s not a 50-game league or 60-game league or anything like that. What that means this is not a gun to anyone’s head that you’ve got to go out and play 82 games and drag yourself out there. What it does mean is that it’s hard for us as a league office. It’s hard for fans, media, and everybody when you hear a guy’s been scheduled to rest three months from now. I mean what are we doing?”

There has been a shift in thought with many players who want to avoid career-threatening injuries and preserve energy for the postseason, so the regular season has suffered. Privately, many players observed the fate of former Celtic Isaiah Thomas, who played for two months with a torn hip labrum in 2017 as Boston reached the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics traded Thomas a few months later and he was never a full-time player again after suffering extensive damage to his hip. It has become a cautionary story about choosing health over team. But the league believes many players have resorted to missing games simply because they seek rest.

“If a guy is hurt, if a guy is injured, if a guy is beat up and battered, and he needs a day off, he’s going to take a day off and he deserves a day off,” Dumars said. “This is not ‘You got to play no matter what’ but a healthy guy that’s in this league that’s not injured, we expect that guy to play. That’s not asking anyone to do anything that’s incredible.

“We schedule 82 games. We are just reemphasizing to guys, ‘Guys, you do realize this is an 82-game league, and if you’re healthy and you can do it, everyone expects you to play.’

“What we’re really talking about is the culture of this league and the culture of this league is that every player should want to play 82 games. That’s the culture we’re trying to reestablish right now.”

Commissioner Adam Silver said in the past that medical data proved that resting was actually impactful for player preservation. But what the league has observed over the past several years is that increased rest has not prevented injuries. Players are hurt at the same rate.

“The data has continued to evolve over time to where we are now,” Dumars said. “Where we are now with this, we don’t have the data to support [that rest reduces injuries] fully right now. We may have thought we did. Therefore you see some of these new rules instituted into the league right now is really based off the data.

“If the data said anything different than what we’re doing right, we wouldn’t be doing it right now. The data doesn’t substantiate what we previously thought.”

Dumars said the league has had conversations with all parties involved: front office executives, coaches, owners, and the players association. It was collectively agreed that load management would be greatly reduced.

“We’ve talked to everyone about this,” Dumars said. “We’re an 82-game league. We need people to embrace that. Let’s play. We’re talking about a healthy guy, that’s a healthy scratch with no injury documentation with nothing. Those are the things we look at now. That’s the phone calls that will come from us investigating.”

As for the All-Star Game, Dumars said last February’s game in Salt Lake was the final straw. Team Giannis beat Team LeBron, 184-175, in a game that was never competitive. In one stretch, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, playing on opposite teams, went one-on-one for several possessions while the other eight players watched.

The NBA has changed the format considerably over the past several years to draw interest; implementing the Elam ending, the player draft, and resetting the score after every quarter. The changes have failed at making the game more competitive.

“The All-Star Weekend has turned into this incredible weekend, and it is,” Dumars said. “But at the end of the All-Star Weekend, the game can’t be an afterthought, where guys don’t play. We’ve talked to players about putting on a great show the last night, actually getting out there and competing.”

All-Star Weekend has turned into a marketing and branding showcase for players, who don’t want to risk injury during the game. The NBA would prefer players use the first half for showboating and then become more focused on victory.

“You see all the slippage in missing of games during the regular season, the All-Star Game devolving into what it did this past year and none of that happened after one year,” Dumars said. “At some point, you have to stop the slide. You have to address it. I agree that it’s not an easy proposition, but I can tell you for sure that you’re never going to have any impact on it if you don’t address it.

“This is something that’s been happening time and time again. Nobody is saying the All-Star Game has go to look like a playoff game, but there’s somewhere between what we saw this year and a playoff game that’s a happy medium for all of us.”

Dumars acknowledged low ratings and lack of interest from fans, sponsors, and other stakeholders encouraged the league to address the players.

“Yeah that’s a part of it. All of this,” Dumars said. “It’s never really one thing with this type of stuff. All of this matters. The reaction of the fans, players, you broadcast partners, absolutely that’s a part of it. To pretend that it isn’t would just be dishonest.”

Said Wasch: “Just visually, the ‘23 All-Star Game was clearly far below the standards even for recent All-Star Games. There was a lot of negativity around what was seen. This one was pretty unique.”

As for the in-season tournament, Wasch has been fielding questions from players about the format, in which all 30 teams will play round-robin rounds in groups of five. The winners of each group, along with two wild-card teams (determined based on record and point differential) will play an eight-team tournament in December. The semifinals and championship will be Dec. 7 and 9, respectively, in Las Vegas.

The Celtics’ five-team pod includes Toronto, Brooklyn, Orlando, and Chicago. All games against those teams will count for their record to qualify for the quarterfinals.

One of the questions he has been fielding is, “Why are we doing this?”

“At the core we’re trying to create better competition and we think there’s an untapped opportunity to create even better competition within the NBA,” Wasch said. “The notion of a single championship, a single trophy being lifted each season is fairly unique and when we look all around the world, the idea of being able to win multiple things each year is a well-accepted practice and that creates very exciting competition throughout the calendar.

“Instead of just having a slow-build Larry O’Brien [title trophy] in June, we think we can create another peak in the NBA calendar in December, another thing to celebrate, another thing for players, teams, fans to rally around and something that’s going to build legacies, build résumés, and be an exciting property for our fans to look forward to every year. We think it’s going to create higher quality basketball.”

Dumars said the most popular question from the players is pretty simple.

“The question I’ve been getting is, ‘How much is the money, Joe D?’ ” Dumars said. “And ‘Do they tax this Joe D?’ ”

Players on the winning team get $500,000 each, $200,000 for players on the championship loser. Semifinal losers get $100,000 and quarterfinal losers get $50,000.

LESSONS LEARNED

WNBA taking cue from others

Boston was named as the next expansion home for the National Women’s Soccer League, a sign that women’s sports and the desire for more high-level professional competition is rising in America. The WNBA is paying attention to the NWSL and other women’s pro sports in its decision-making on expansion, marketing, and branding.

“I think obviously a rising tide lifts all boats; we want women’s sports to rise together,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said prior to the start of the WNBA Finals. “We obviously think we have a really compelling narrative for media companies to carry the WNBA and our product on their networks or streaming.

“While we compare notes here and there with other women’s sports leagues. We’re really focused on the WNBA and getting all of our quantitative and qualitative metrics in line as we get into the next media negotiation for us. But certainly we watch, and we’re in this ecosystem where we talk with others who have knowledge of the NWSL and the LPGA and Women’s NCAA; March Madness tournament is up after this season, I think.”

The WNBA, like its NBA peers, is seeking a new television deal in 2025 and the league is growing with more support from NBA teams and players, the formulation of super teams in New York and Las Vegas, which has created the latest intense rivalry, and the possibility of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese arriving in the league next summer.

“We feel really optimistic given where we’ve come from and where we are this year from a viewership perspective, so if only you looked at the quantitative statistics we feel really good, especially looking at what some of the men’s deals have been and the multiples on those deals over the last couple years,” Engelbert said. “We’re excited to continue to monitor what’s going on in the marketplace there, and then certainly focused on helping lead women’s sports to these great valuations that we think we’re going to get in our next media deal.”

San Francisco will be the next WNBA city for a 13th team, and the league is paring down a list of cities for a 14th team in 2025. Several NBA cities have emerged as candidates, though the WNBA could embrace a non-NBA market where women’s college basketball is popular. The blueprint for that is the Connecticut Sun.

“We did a huge data analysis of 100 cities in both the US and Canada when we started this over two years ago now, and looking at demographics and psychographics and number of Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 companies in the arena situation and practice facilities and current WNBA viewership and fandom, current women’s NCAA viewership,” Engelbert said. “It’s amazing how some cities rise to the top of the list, and certainly the Bay Area rose to the top of that list on almost every metric.

“We continue to look at that data but also talk with long-term committed owners in these cities that have reached out to us that were interested in a WNBA team, and I think there’s been even a lot of activity since we announced last Thursday, others coming out and saying they really would like to invest in a WNBA team, so all good from that perspective.

“But again, we have to be very thoughtful in the way we’re thinking about it, whether it’s the US or Canada. Visited Denver, Portland, we’ve been talking with Philly, Charlotte, Austin, Nashville, lots of cities have shown interest. Now it’s whether we can find the right — as you say, the right mix of the ownership group with the arena situation and everything else that’s important as part of long-term investing in women’s sports and in a WNBA team.”

Layups

Veteran guard Austin Rivers is still interested in an NBA return and the hope is he can catch on to a club during training camp. There are several former standouts looking for work, such as Terrence Ross, TJ Warren, Will Barton, John Wall, Nerlens Noel, and Kendrick Nunn. Rivers played last season with the Timberwolves and has said he’d prefer a place where he could play quality minutes as opposed to serving strictly as a mentor . . . The Hornets waived former first-round pick Kai Jones after the big man posted a series of bizarre videos on social media, then demanded a trade once the club decided to hold him out of camp for evaluation. The NBA and players association have increased mental health initiatives the past few years and the hope is Jones gets help and can eventually return to the league . . . Former Celtic Robert Williams missed Portland’s preseason game Thursday against the Suns after banging knees with teammate Jerami Grant in practice. The move was precautionary but an example of how prone Williams has been to injury. Meanwhile ex-Celtic Malcolm Brogdon scored 13 points in 15 minutes off the bench. The Blazers appear content to keep Brogdon on the roster. Portland has depth in the backcourt but view Brogdon as a veteran asset. There could be several teams in line for a point guard, including the Clippers and Suns who could make bids in coming weeks. Of course, the trade the league is waiting on is for James Harden, who has reported to camp in Philadelphia but is yet to play a preseason game. Teams such as the Clippers are waiting for general manager Daryl Morey to lower his trade demands, while he is waiting for teams to become desperate and increase their offers. The Clippers have championship aspirations and their primary point guard is 34-year-old Russell Westbrook. The 76ers are moving forward with Tyrese Maxey at point guard and he has looked impressive in three preseason games. Harden remains practicing but away from the team during games . . . Former Patriots great Tom Brady has purchased a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and attended his first game this past week. Brady also is seeking minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders.

