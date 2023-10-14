This year’s big-ticket NFL free agents are almost all struggling

The NFL season is only in its sixth week, but it has been a rough start for veteran players who switched teams this offseason via free agency or trades. Whether it’s because of lack of production or injury, the players aren’t providing much bang for their buck.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers has been everything the Raiders imagined since they signed him this March, catching 25 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns as a reliable sidekick for Davante Adams .

“It’s not normal, but this was also a below-average group of free agents this year, so I’m not sure it’s unexpected,” said salary cap expert Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com. “Really just an underwhelming list of players.”

Advertisement

The quarterbacks have mostly been duds. Aaron Rodgers ($75 million guaranteed) lasted just four snaps with the Jets before tearing his Achilles’. Jimmy Garoppolo ($45 million) leads the NFL with seven interceptions and has the Raiders at 2-3 and 29th in points scored (15.8 per game). Derek Carr ($60 million) has the Saints at 3-2, but they are 25th in total offense, and Carr’s 86.1 passer rating is his lowest since his 2014 rookie season.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The two offseason acquisitions playing well are Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield ($4 million), who is limiting his interceptions for the 3-1 Buccaneers, and Arizona’s Josh Dobbs ($1.5 million), who was acquired at the end of training camp.

Only a few receivers have made an impact in addition to Meyers. Calvin Ridley ($11.1 million) has been solid for the Jaguars, with 333 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a yearlong suspension. DeAndre Hopkins ($11 million) has 356 yards for the Titans, and had his first 100-yard game last week, but he hasn’t hit the end zone yet. Adam Thielen ($14 million) has a quiet 394 yards and three touchdowns for an 0-5 Panthers team. Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith ($8.5 million) has more yards this year (246) than he had last year for the Patriots (245).

Advertisement

Otherwise it has been a dry spell for receivers. Odell Beckham Jr. ($15 million) was supposed to be the missing piece for the Ravens, but he has just gone missing so far — seven catches for 79 yards in three games. The Jets’ Allen Lazard ($22 million) has just 13 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown, though Rodgers’s injury is likely a big factor. Mecole Hardman ($3.58 million) has been so insignificant with the Jets (one catch for 6 yards) that they are looking to trade or release him. JuJu Smith-Schuster ($16 million) hasn’t done much in New England, with 14 catches for 86 yards. Brandin Cooks ($12 million) has just nine catches for 73 yards for the Cowboys.

Tight end Darren Waller ($11.875 million) was supposed to be an important addition for Daniel Jones and the Giants, but has just 239 yards and no touchdowns and his 10.4 average is the lowest since he became a starter in 2019. Hayden Hurst ($13 million) has just 13 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.

The Browns remade their defense in free agency, with mixed results. They do have the No. 2 scoring defense (15 points per game), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson ($27.5 million) is a big part of the Browns’ No. 4 run defense, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo ($12.5 million) has contributed 2½ sacks in four games. But Za’Darius Smith ($10.5 million) has no sacks, and safety Juan Thornhill ($14 million) has just 13 tackles with no impact plays.

Advertisement

The Broncos gave right tackle Mike McGlinchey $52.5 million guaranteed and guard Ben Powers $28 million, but Russell Wilson’s 15 sacks entering Thursday night were the sixth most in the NFL and his 42 knockdowns were fourth most. Defensive end Zach Allen ($32.5 million guaranteed) hasn’t done much, either (2½ sacks in six games).

The Dolphins thought they were shoring up their defense with cornerback Jalen Ramsey ($35.5 million), but he is out until at least November with a knee injury suffered in training camp. New linebacker David Long ($5.5 million) has been solid with 36 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble, but the Dolphins’ defense ranks 26th in points allowed (27 per game).

Adding linebacker Bobby Okereke ($21.8 million) hasn’t improved the Giants’ 29th-ranked scoring defense (30.6 per game). The Bears still have the 30th-ranked scoring defense (31.4 per game) despite giving linebacker Tremaine Edmunds $50 million guaranteed. Dre’Mont Jones ($30 million) has just one sack for the Seahawks. The Lions are thriving on defense, but haven’t gotten any impact plays from cornerback Cameron Sutton ($22.5 million), and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson ($6.5 million) tore his pectoral in Week 2.

Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor ($60 million) took five penalties in one game and was briefly benched. Adding left tackle Orlando Brown ($31 million) in Cincinnati hasn’t helped a struggling Joe Burrow.

Advertisement

It’s not all failure for this year’s free agents. New Falcons safety Jessie Bates ($36 million) has been terrific with three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave ($40 million) already has three sacks for the 49ers. Running backs David Montgomery ($11 million from the Lions) and D’Andre Swift ($6.2 million from the Eagles) are thriving. Stephon Gilmore ($14 million) has an interception and five passes defended for the Cowboys’ No. 2-ranked pass defense. Safety Jimmie Ward ($8.5 million) has contributed a forced fumble and leadership for the surprisingly tough Texans. Kicker Nick Folk ($2.3 million) is 13 for 13 on field goals and has arguably been the Titans’ MVP.

But the free agent class (including trades) has by and large been underwhelming. It only reinforces the notion that free agency is mostly spending “A” level contracts on “B” level players.

Fire Bill Belichick? Bob Ryan isn’t so sure Share WATCH: In Bill we bust? With the legendary Patriots coach’s job on the line, correspondent Bob Ryan weighs in.

ORANGE CRUSHED

Broncos saddled with Wilson’s contract

The Broncos figure to be one of the busier teams at the NFL trade deadline at the end of the month. Now 1-5 after Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs, the Broncos already dumped defensive ends Randy Gregory and Frank Clark as they rebuild under Sean Payton, and several more are likely on their way.

The Broncos also have a decision to make at quarterback. It’s not that they will trade Russell Wilson, but the time may be coming soon for Payton to bench Wilson and turn the team over to Jarrett Stidham for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

The reason is tied to Wilson’s performance, but is really more about his contract, which is proving to be one of the worst in NFL history — $124 fully guaranteed over three seasons, plus $41 million more in injury guarantees.

Wilson is due $39 million fully guaranteed for 2024, which the Broncos can’t get out of it. But Wilson also has $37 million guaranteed for injury in 2025, which turns into a full guarantee on the fifth day of the 2024 season (this coming March). If Wilson gets hurt this year and can’t pass a physical in March, the Broncos are on the hook for that massive salary in 2025.

Payton has coaxed better numbers out of Wilson this year, but Wilson, who turns 35 next month, looks cooked — his legs aren’t as springy, his arm isn’t as live, and he’s just 5-16 in two years as the Broncos’ starter. The Broncos aren’t going anywhere this year, so it makes little sense to keep trotting Wilson out there and risking his injury guarantee.

The Broncos will almost certainly move on from Wilson after this season, but it won’t be cheap. As mentioned before, Wilson is still owed $39 million fully guaranteed next year, whether he plays quarterback or sits on his couch. If the Broncos are lucky enough to find a team that still wants Wilson next year, the Broncos will likely have to eat most of that money to facilitate a trade.

Salary cap-wise, cutting or trading Wilson next spring will result in a whopping $85 million in dead money. If the Broncos designate Wilson a post-June 1 release, the dead money will split between $35.4 million this year and $49.6 million next year.

Regardless of how expensive it will be, Wilson’s days in Denver are clearly numbered.

Chris Gasper: It's time to replace Mac Jones Share WATCH: Host Chris Gasper says it’s time for the Patriots to explore new options to find their next great QB.

LOST CAUSE

Vikings’ giveaways now first priority

The Vikings are 1-4 entering Sunday’s game at Chicago, and they have a pretty easy fix to start winning games: stop turning the ball over in the first quarter.

The Vikings lost two fumbles in the first quarter of their 3-point loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. They lost a fumble in the first quarter of a 6-point loss to the Eagles in Week 2. They fumbled away their only first-quarter possession in a 4-point loss to the Chargers in Week 3. And they lost yet another fumble on their opening drive in a 7-point loss to the Chiefs in Week 5.

Add in a first-quarter interception by Kirk Cousins in the Week 4 win over the Panthers, and the Vikings have lost seven turnovers in just 11 first-quarter possessions, by far the most in the NFL. The Browns have five turnovers in the first quarter, and the Patriots and Steelers have four each.

Overall, the Vikings lead the league with 12 turnovers, while forcing only three.

“There is nothing more important than when a Minnesota Viking has a football in their hands right now, in any phase,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said last week. “That’s got to be the starting point for us leaving the locker room on gameday until the time we get back on the plane to go home.”

ETC.

A bad drop in production

The Ravens used first-round picks on wide receivers in 2021 (Rashod Bateman) and 2023 (Zay Flowers) and signed Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. But as reliably as the sun rises and sets, so too do the Ravens struggle at incorporating wide receivers into their offense.

Through five games, the entire unit has just one touchdown catch, by Nelson Agholor. Tight end Mark Andrews has the Ravens’ other three receiving touchdowns.

Flowers has been solid with 29 catches for 317 yards, but had bad drops in last week’s loss to the Steelers. Agholor has 14 catches for 170 yards and a TD, Beckham has just seven catches for 79 yards in three games as he battles injuries, and Bateman has eight catches for 67 yards in four games.

“Just laying in my bed, I’ve just been thinking about it,” Beckham said this week. “How can I get back on track? How can I be the person that I know that I’m capable of being? . . . A lot of things that I feel like I can just do better, and I just have to accept that challenge, embrace it and be exactly who I know I am.”

The Ravens are a sloppy 3-2 entering Sunday’s game against the Titans in London. They have dropped eight passes in just 143 pass attempts, giving Lamar Jackson the third-highest drop percentage in the NFL (5.6) behind the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (6.1) and the Lions’ Jared Goff (5.7). And they have committed multiple turnovers in three games, including three last week in a bad loss to the Steelers.

“We should be 5-0, I believe,” Jackson said this past week. “We just have to put up the points on the board, protect the ball.”

Watson calling own number

The Browns are trying to downplay it, but they may be having an issue with quarterback Deshaun Watson as he deals with a right shoulder injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said two weeks ago that Watson was cleared by team doctors to play in the Week 4 game against the Ravens, but Watson didn’t feel right during a pregame workout and took himself out of the lineup. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start as the Browns lost a crucial division game, 28-3.

The Browns’ Week 5 bye gave Watson an extra week to heal, yet he was again ruled out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, with P.J. Walker now getting the start. (As an aside – boy, did the Browns transition quickly from “trading Josh Dobbs was the right move for Thompson-Robinson’s development,” as GM Andrew Berry said last week, to benching him behind Walker, a journeyman veteran.)

“A quarterback, when you have this type of injury, you have to make sure you’re able to drive the football, make all the throws,” Stefanski said this past week in defending Watson. But the Browns have to be worried that Watson is in no rush to return to the field because his five-year contract is fully guaranteed for $230 million. He doesn’t have any incentive to play through an injury.

Extra points

The fashion police have come for Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins wide receiver said this past week that the league has fined him more than $100,000 with progressively punitive fines because he hasn’t worn the high socks that are part of an NFL uniform. He said he doesn’t wear the socks because they make it difficult for him to get a pregame IV, but no one likes losing six figures. “The NFL has certain rules that have been here way before I’ve been playing this game and they’ll be long after. From here on out, I’ve got to comply,” he said . . . Most teams don’t travel to a London game until late in the week, but the Ravens went out immediately after last Sunday’s game, and coach John Harbaugh gave players Tuesday off to explore London. When asked how it would feel to get his first win in London, Harbaugh replied, “It’d make me feel a lot better about the country. Every time I see a picture of Great Britain on the map, I have that memory of that game.” He’s referring to a 44-7 Ravens loss to the Jaguars in 2017 . . . The Seahawks definitely aren’t fazed by flying cross country, as they will for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. The Seahawks are 16-4 in the Eastern Time Zone since the start of the 2018 season (including playoffs), and 2-0 this year with wins over the Lions and Giants . . . Tough start to the season for Bill Belichick and his disciples. The Patriots are 32nd in points per game (11.0), Brian Daboll’s Giants are 31st (12.4), Josh McDaniels’s Raiders are 29th (15.8), and Mike Vrabel’s Titans are 26th (17.6) . . . Jalen Hurts has won 22 of his last 24 starts, with his only losses coming in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs and in Week 10 last year to the Commanders . . Brock Purdy is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to start 5-0 in both his first and second seasons.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | October 13, 2023 Share Watch today’s full episode of Boston Globe Today: Sports from October 13, 2023.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.