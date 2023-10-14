Oliver Ames star Katie Sobieraj uses her experience to race to Catholic Memorial Invitational title

Sobieraj let instinct kick in during the last leg of the run.

The Oliver Ames senior took 18 minutes and 52 seconds to complete the 3.1-mile Franklin Park layout Saturday morning. The top Tigers runner since her freshman year, Sobieraj had an 8-second lead over runner-up Alison Pankowicz of Toll Gate (19:00.5).

Experience and strategic thinking played a big role in Katie Sobieraj capturing the girls’ varsity title at the 62nd annual Catholic Memorial Invitational cross country race.

“I knew that the Bear Cage Hill was coming,” Sobieraj said. " I wanted to keep pushing ‘til I got done with it. That’s what really gave me the lead.”

While Sobieraj was satisfied with her performance, her eyes are set on the Hockomock League championship later this month. She said she has a point to prove.

“I passed out at the tournament last year and I kind of missed my chance,” she said. “I want to have another go at it.”

Junior Matthew Giardina of Bishop Guertin had a confident smile plastered on his face as he cooled down after winning the boys’ first varsity race in 15:36.2 — 12 seconds short of the 15:24 meet record by Boston English legend Abdirizak Mohamud.

Giardina had a close contest with Hall’s Issac Mahler, who finished second in 15:47.6. What separated the two at the end was Giardina’s approach.

“I analyzed where I can take the lead and break off from everyone else,” Giardina said. “I tried to stay with them as far as I could on the uphill and the bottom during the downhill, and then took the lead.”

Bishop Guertin assistant cross country coach Mike Dunham attributed Giardina’s success to the work he put in during the offseason.

“Matthew spent all summer just running long miles by himself,” Dunham said. “It’s lonely and tough, but his dedication leads him to these kinds of wins.”

Billerica senior Ryan Leslie emerged as the winner in the second boys varsity race, in 16:05.5. He was followed by runner-up Atticus Kaye from Somerville (16:26.4).